About half the students enrolled in Carlisle area elementary schools participated last month in the Buck A Book literacy campaign, said Mindy Tremblay, executive director of the Employment Skills Center.

For 18 years, the job training center in downtown Carlisle has run a campaign in partnership with the Carlisle Area School District where students in grades K-5 read books and collect monetary donations in support of adult literacy programs.

This year, about 1,170 students read 8,250 books from Jan. 10 to 26 to collect just over $40,000, Tremblay said Monday. “I’m so excited. This is the most participation we’ve seen in years.”

Not only does this represent about 50% of students from all seven district elementary schools, but about 3,000 more books than last year, she said.

“It’s really a win-win,” said Malinda Mikesell, district reading supervisor. “It’s getting kids excited about literacy and helping folks in the community.”

This year, campaign supporters were not sure what to expect inflation and other challenges local families face, Tremblay said. “We couldn’t be happier with the enthusiasm.”

Donations were down from about $48,000 raised in January 2022.

Buck A Book benefits from what is happening on the district calendar, Mikesell said. “It comes at a great time for us right after the holiday break when we are kicking off the second half of the school year and really getting kids excited about reading. We appreciate the partnership with the skills center.”

Campaign results need to be processed to determine winning schools based on how much money was raised per capita and how many students participated as a percentage of building enrollment, Tremblay said. Schools are also judged by the level of enthusiasm generated from campaign displays and activities coordinated by principals and librarians, she said.

This campaign kicked off in November with a contest where elementary students submitted several hundred essays around the theme of “Where in the World is Wordy?” The campaign mascot, Wordy is a bookworm who wears glasses.

Students in the English Honor Society at Carlisle High School read the essays selecting 52 winners from grades K-5, Tremblay said. The winning essays will be compiled into an anthology to be distributed to winners, their families and their schools.

The COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on the ability to marshal support for the campaign. For the first time in years, organizers were able to hold kick-off events at all seven schools that were hosted by community members, skills center staff and skills center board members, Tremblay said. The campaign also volunteers returning to the schools as guests during library periods to read to the students, she said.

Carlisle Mayor Sean Shultz, Carlisle Police Chief Taro Landis and first-responders from Cumberland Goodwill EMS were among the readers. “We got really great feedback,” Tremblay said. “It was a lot of fun for participants.”

M&T Bank, the major sponsor, provided Buck A Book dollars the students can color and turn in as their first buck in the campaign. This year, the top 10 readers in the district will receive $50 gift certificates from the Sports Emporium.

Every year, organizers recognize the top three readers based on grade level at each school. Those students will have their photos taken and placed on posters that will be displayed at the Bosler Memorial Library in Carlisle.