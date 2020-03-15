HACC to transition to remote instruction through April 5

HACC announced Sunday evening that it will transition to remote instruction and student services through April 5 as a precautionary measure in response to the rise of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania.

HACC said students and employees were notified Sunday via email of the decision.

On Friday, Messiah College announced a similar decision. After the college extended spring break, it decided that undergraduate students would begin online instruction from March 25 to April 9. The college will make another decision during the Easter break to see if in-person classes will resume.

Shippensburg University on Friday announced that all face-to-face instruction and events will be suspended through April 11.

On Sunday, SU officials posted that it will also shift to remote work as much as they can involving faculty and staff. SU said employees will be notified by their supervisor if they should continue to report to work, work from home or take administrative leave.

Dickinson College has not yet made a decision on in-person instruction, but noted that it will make a decision this week on the matter.