HACC extends remote instruction through May 17, cancels commencement

HACC announced that it will extend its remote instruction and student services through May 17, as well as cancel its commencement ceremony, as precautionary measures to the spread of COVID-19.

HACC notified students and employees Tuesday, and said graduating students will be invited to participate in the December 2020 commencement ceremony.

HACC had previously transitioned to remote instruction on a temporary basis on March 15, a few days after it announced it was extending spring break for students.

Dickinson College this month also announced its students would learn remotely for the remainder of the semester.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0