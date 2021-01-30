Groundwork underway on expansion project at Yellow Breeches Middle School

During his briefing, Straub outlined a series of proposed renovations the board may want to consider based on the findings of the 2020 study. He broke the recommendations down by category:

• Mechanical: Not only should the district replace all motorized components and rooftop units of the school’s HVAC system, it should look at an update of the system controls to provide for greater energy efficiency, Straub said. The district can use the existing ductwork, which should save money in installation costs, he said.

• Plumbing: While the district should consider replacing hot water systems, faucets, flush valves and other fixtures, the water supply, sanitary sewer and storm water control systems are in good shape, Staub said.

• Electrical: Work on the HVAC system will require crews to remove ceiling tiles. That would be a good opportunity for the district to replace all the building lighting with LED to improve efficiency, Straub said. The district can also address lighting control systems, fire alarms, building communications, security and camera upgrades and boiler room equipment replacement, he said.