Groundwork underway on expansion project at Yellow Breeches Middle School

Preliminary planning is underway on a proposed expansion and renovation at Yellow Breeches Middle School in Boiling Springs.
It could be years before the South Middleton School Board decides how to proceed with project options that range from $12 million to $15 million.
The board’s facilities committee received an update Wednesday from Jeffrey Straub, a principal in the architectural firm of Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates.
In 2020, the firm conducted a study on the condition of district infrastructure and buildings including the middle school, which turns 21 this year.
Planning for a possible middle school project was triggered by the need to coordinate the future replacement of the building roof and its HVAC system, said Zach Gump, district director of buildings and grounds.
A building addition
In his briefing, Straub outlined three options for a project that could be underway in 2024 or 2025. The options include a $12 million project, a $13 million project and a $15 million project. A common design element of the options is a six-classroom addition estimated at $2.3 million.
The original floorplan of the middle school included small group instruction rooms and other spaces intended to provide support to teachers. An analysis of the building found that many of these spaces have been repurposed as classrooms over the 20 years the school has been in operation.
Crabtree Rohrbaugh has recommended the board consider a classroom addition to allow the lost support spaces to revert back to the purpose intended in the original design. So far, the planning has centered around three possible configurations: A four-classroom addition estimated at $1.5 million, a 10-classroom addition estimated at $3.6 million and the six-classroom addition.
For now, the focus is the midrange configuration of $2.3 million, Straub said. Another common element among the three options is $250,000 in site work, he said. This is mostly in the form of modifications to the storm water drainage system to account for the building addition.
There are two line-items that vary among the options. One has to do with how much the board wants to invest in building renovations. The other has to do with assorted project costs that include site inspections, permits and architectural and engineering fees. Below is a breakout on those estimated costs:
• For the $12 million option — about $7.6 million in renovations, $1.8 million in project costs
• For the $13 million option — about $8.5 million in renovations, almost $2 million in project costs
• For the $15 million option — about $10 million in renovations, about $2.3 million in project costs
Possible renovations
During his briefing, Straub outlined a series of proposed renovations the board may want to consider based on the findings of the 2020 study. He broke the recommendations down by category:
• Mechanical: Not only should the district replace all motorized components and rooftop units of the school’s HVAC system, it should look at an update of the system controls to provide for greater energy efficiency, Straub said. The district can use the existing ductwork, which should save money in installation costs, he said.
• Plumbing: While the district should consider replacing hot water systems, faucets, flush valves and other fixtures, the water supply, sanitary sewer and storm water control systems are in good shape, Staub said.
• Electrical: Work on the HVAC system will require crews to remove ceiling tiles. That would be a good opportunity for the district to replace all the building lighting with LED to improve efficiency, Straub said. The district can also address lighting control systems, fire alarms, building communications, security and camera upgrades and boiler room equipment replacement, he said.
• Flooring: The decision to go with terrazzo flooring in the hallways when the school was constructed will save the district money during the renovation, Straub said. However, the board should considering replacing the floor in the cafeteria, classrooms and office suites.
• Building exterior: Straub recommended the board repoint, clean and stabilize the brick walks, repair windows and re-caulk the building envelop. Also, the roof needs to be replaced.
• Building interior: Straub has recommended upgrades to the school cafeteria and gymnasium. Board members could consider a “refresh” of the building that would include a fresh coat of paint, replacement cabinetry in the classrooms and new visual displays and blinds, he said.
Middle school overdue
South Middleton is in better shape than many school districts, Straub said. “Nationally, the average school building is 42 years old and 46 years old in the Northeast.”
He said three of the four buildings in the South Middleton School District have undergone major renovation projects in the last 15 years. W.G. Rice Elementary School was last worked on two years ago. Iron Forge Elementary School underwent a major renovation and expansion project four years ago. The last major project involving Boiling Springs High School was 13 years ago.
Nothing major has been done with Yellow Breeches Middle School since it opened its doors to students in 2000. After the renovation is complete, the building can be added into the rotation with other district school buildings for planning and budgeting, Straub said.
