Big Spring School District on Thursday announced its school board plans on appointing Nicholas Guarente as its new superintendent.

Guarente is the current superintendent of Greenwood School District in Perry County. He succeeds Kevin Roberts, who resigned in November to become the assistant executive director of the Capital Area Intermediate Unit.

"A common theme we heard and observed throughout Dr. Guarente’s extensive interview process is that he has a student-first, student-centric approach to education," board president John Wardle said. He added that Guarente "is a great fit for our students and the community. His passion for excellence and high academic achievement will benefit our students. He comes from a district similar to ours and is ready to make all of us Bulldog Proud."

Guarente graduated from West Chester East High School - an area he returned to after graduating from Elizabethown College with a bachelor's in elementary education. In 2000, he moved to Central Dauphin School District, continuing to coach girl's basketball and first arriving as a teacher before taking on the role of assistant principal.

Guarente then spent nine years as the high school/middle school principal at Greenwood before becoming superintendent of Greenwood in July 2015.

Guarente is married with five children ranging from 11 to 23.