Grant money boosts completion of plans for Lichtel Field House project in Mechanicsburg

Deferred plans for the Rich Lichtel Field House project at the John H. Frederick Field at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park have returned to the drawing board with the acquisition of additional grant funding, Mechanicsburg Area School District officials were told this week.

At a district school board meeting Tuesday night, Holly Laufer, executive director of the Wildcat Foundation, announced that uncompleted project plans were sent back earlier this year through a $350,000 state Department of Economic Development grant obtained through help from Sen. Mike Regan, R-31, and the Rich Leichtel Fund.

Of this, the foundation so far has received $250,000 for jump-starting delayed field house plans and expects to see a total of $330,000 from the grant as work progresses, Laufer told The Sentinel Wednesday.

The Rich Lichtel Fund was established by the Greater Harrisburg Foundation through the Foundation for Enhancing Communities to honor Lichtel, a former longtime Mechanicsburg head football coach “whose commitment to students and love of sports was unparalleled, through the raising of charitable funds to benefit a variety of educational and athletic programs at high schools in South Central PA,” according to its website.

In 2018, the Wildcat Foundation began a $2.5 million capital campaign to construct a 120-foot by 36-foot field house to accommodate two teams of up to 60 players each. The Mechanicsburg Area School Board agreed to name the new field house to honor Lichtel, who served as Mechanicsburg’s head football coach for 25 years until his death at age 60 in 2007.

Team room plans include showers, restrooms, lockers, bench seating and a training room. Plans also called for relocating existing field memorials to a natural walkway, and a hall of fame located between the team rooms.

Further designs include recladding, repurposing and updating existing team rooms and public restrooms to include more restrooms, an officials’ locker room and storage. An existing concession stand also was slated for updates, and the field’s original entrance archway was set for repurposing over new ticket booths.

“We intended to break ground in April 2020, but we all remember what April 2020 looked like ... and what the many, many subsequent months looked like,” Laufer told school directors Tuesday.

The capital campaign was similarly affected by the pandemic. Despite a $210,00 good faith investment from the Lichtel Fund, the campaign fell roughly $800,000 short of its $2.5 million goal upon the foundation’s dedication of the constructed field house to the school district on Sept. 30, 2021. As a result, the foundation “opted to scale back the intended project.”

“The foundation was prudent in that we selected a very generous contractor in Lobar [Inc.[, and signed on the dotted line [for] a guaranteed maximum price. With rising construction costs, that allowed us to do much of the intended project,” Laufer said.

Initial cost-cutting revisions included exchanging decorative fencing for a coated chain link standard, and custom winged gates for a “simpler” swinging model. Concession stand renovations were cut to exterior only, and the field house’s training room, officials’ locker and storage facility stood “not completed to a level originally intended." Plumbing fixtures that “should have been replaced” weren’t.

Through new grant monies, the foundation so far has "paid bills for improved security, lighting, locking systems and (surveillance) wi-fi" throughout the stadium. Other top priorities are completing the facility’s donor recognition signage and interior concession stand upgrades, officials’ locker room upgrades, rest room fixture replacements, and 4-foot black coated fencing installed on field parameters.

“The goal has been to have everything complete by the fall season, but realistically, we all continue to experience supply change and product delays and labor shortages, and we can’t control those,” Laufer said. “Our progress now is that we’re getting (contractor and supplier) bids ready for construction and materials.”

Today, the Wildcat Foundation’s Capital Campaign has raised a climbing total of $2,140,000, nearing its initial $2.5 million project goal.

Other project plans include a visitor’s side press box, ornamental gates at the ticket booth and hall of fame entrance, and bleacher skirting for private storage.

“The Wildcat Foundation has done an incredible job in working with the community to raise money to renovate the facilities at Memorial Stadium,” school district director of business operations/CFO Greg Longwell told The Sentinel Wednesday. “The entire project has been financed through donations. As the original project was completed, the Wildcat Foundation and the Lichtel Foundation have both worked to raise additional funds for further upgrades at Memorial Stadium.

“The district is proud of the project and appreciative of both foundations and a supportive community. These upgrades will provide great benefits for our students and community.”

