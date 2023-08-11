- The following students gradated from Dickinson College: Cassidy Hartle of Boiling Springs, Bridget Miller of Camp Hill, Stephanie Uroda of Camp Hill, Julia Barone of Carlisle, Katherine Barone of Carlisle, Evan Bates of Carlisle, Cole Boback of Carlisle, Dzejlana Mehmdovic of Carlisle, Margaret Tate of Carlisle, Evan Bechtel of Gardners, Andrew Murdough of Mechanicsburg, Emily Pineo of Mechanicsburg
- The following student graduated from Hofstra University: Abigail Thompson of Enola
- The following student graduated from Roger Williams University: Alyssa Foerster of Camp Hill
- The following student graduated from Furman University: Madison Oliverio of Carlisle
Gerald Eby, a Carlisle Area School Board member for 36 years, died Sunday. He was 84.
Superintendent Colleen Friend briefed school board members Thursday on the latest developments in reconciling future capacity issues with plan…
As summer hiring continues, districts in Cumberland County and across Pennsylvania are grappling with a shrinking pool of applicants.
It’s not every day a student gets to complete a class assignment for a school district superintendent.
Dedhiya was selected to represent high school students throughout the state.