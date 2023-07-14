- The following student graduated from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy: William Bucher of Carlisle
- The following student graduated from Missouri State University: Sruthi Moligi of Mechanicsburg
Graduation List for July 15
The following students graduated from HACC: Madeline Hacker of Boiling Springs, Karly Heck of Boiling Springs, Elise Rudder of Boiling Springs…