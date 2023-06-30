- The following student graduated from Hamilton College: Jonathan Setzer of Camp Hill
- The following student graduated from Northern Illinois University: Campbell Wolf of Mechanicsburg
- The following students graduated from Emerson College: Allison Closs of Carlisle, Olivia Lusk of Newville
- The following student graduated from Youngstown State University: Julia Coler of Carlisle
Graduation List for July 1
