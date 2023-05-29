Graduation 2023: Trinity High School graduate list May 29, 2023 7 min ago 0 1 of 3 Jose Leandro Centenera, salutatorian of the Trinity High School Class of 2023, gives his commencement speech Friday. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Antonio Lorenzo Centenera, valedictorian of Trinity High School's Class of 2023, addresses the crowd during commencement Friday. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Trinity High School graduating students pose for photos with friends Friday. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Gift this article Share this article paywall-free. Here is the list of 2023 Trinity High School graduates:Alexandra ArnoldAnthony BartoliAdeliene BeaulieuMykhailo BednostinAustin BergeyBenjamin BonsallDelmar BowieMolly BoylanMallory BrandtOlivia BrenkacsElizabeth BridaIsabella BridaLucille Burg Maya CaicedoKyra CalogeroAidan Caruso Antonio CenteneraJose CenteneraJoseph CharbonneauOwen Charles Daryus CharlestonRajbir ChimaHermann CisseWyatt CooperTessa Cooper-SilvisSophia CoronaMacKenzie Crawford-Colm Kiera DruckMary DyeKaliyah EdringtonAlexandra EscaletBenjamin FrantzJohn FrischEleanor Gasaway Hope GeiselJoeperun GilesJustin GistShane GodfreyJagger GrayVictor GreenDeacon GroffCara Groome Silas GrossGuillemette GuiguetMarie GuiguetOwen HammelJoseph HayesAnthony HereshkoTeresa HoellmanEmerson HooverSamual HorneAshley Kieff Bryn KilroyCarter KintzKate KnepperBradshaw KnoxJoseph Koranda Lydia KramerLandon KuntzelmanAngelina LeJoseph LeMajor LewisGraham LewisJahfi Logan Lucia MalayCooper ManleySydney ManningRachel MatthewsGrace MauryJared McChesneyMaisie McLees Michalene Miekley Isabella MirarchiDanielle NotzAva OlivettiDorian OlveraMiles PalmerJohn PaukovitsLily PeckJoseph PenwellAiries PierceDario PomillaKari PowellAva QuaglianiSophia QuaglianiEmily Quinn Dylan Renne Zane RiggElena Rohrer Amanda RomanRobert SantaSophia ScherrJacob ScherraMaximilian SchlagerJaxon ShanahanSonali ShieldsLauren ShookAidan SmathersMadison SmithMichael SmithnoskyJuliette SohonageCauley Spahr Mycah Stock-KatzAlina TorchiaDanielle UrodaGavin WallJohn Wargins Luke Webster Trey WeiandMolly WhitmyerYeon Woo Yeo Photos: Scenes from Trinity High School 58th annual commencement Trinity High School students posed for family photos and selfies before the commencement ceremony Friday. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Trinity High School held its 58th annual commencement on Friday, May 26, 2023. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Trinity High School held its 58th annual commencement on Friday, May 26, 2023. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Trinity High School held its 58th annual commencement on Friday, May 26, 2023. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Trinity High School held its 58th annual commencement on Friday, May 26, 2023. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Trinity High School held its 58th annual commencement on Friday, May 26, 2023. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Trinity High School students wait in the cafeteria before the commencement ceremony. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Trinity High School held its 58th annual commencement on Friday, May 26, 2023. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Trinity High School students line up for the annual commencement ceremony Friday. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Trinity High School held its 58th annual commencement on Friday, May 26, 2023. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Trinity High School held its 58th annual commencement on Friday, May 26, 2023. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Sheila Moser, back, helps her niece, Cauley Spahr, front, place her mortarboard before Trinity High School's commencement. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Sophia Corona pauses during preparations for Trinity High School's commencement Friday evening. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Ben Bonsall, left, gets help from Mallory Brandt, right, as they prepare to participate in Trinity High School's commencement exercises Friday. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Jose Leandro Centenera, salutatorian of the Trinity High School Class of 2023, gives his commencement speech Friday. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Antonio Lorenzo Centenera, valedictorian of Trinity High School's Class of 2023, addresses the crowd during commencement Friday. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Trinity High School held its 58th annual commencement on Friday, May 26, 2023. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Trinity High School held its 58th annual commencement on Friday, May 26, 2023. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Trinity High School graduating students pose for photos with friends Friday. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Trinity High School held its 58th annual commencement on Friday. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Trinity High School held its 58th annual commencement on Friday, May 26, 2023. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Trinity High School held its 58th annual commencement on Friday, May 26, 2023. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Trinity High School held its 58th annual commencement on Friday, May 26, 2023. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Trinity High School students congregated in the school ahead of the commencement ceremony Friday evening. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Trinity High School staff ready themselves ahead of Friday's commencement ceremony. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Trinity High School held its 58th annual commencement on Friday, May 26, 2023. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Trinity High School staff clap during the commencement ceremony Friday. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Trinity High School held its 58th annual commencement on Friday, May 26, 2023. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Family members filled Trinity High School's auditorium for the Friday evening commencement. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Trinity High School held its 58th annual commencement on Friday, May 26, 2023. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel 