GOP leaders reject Wolf's call for mask mandate in schools

The governor did not signal an intention to mandate masks on his own Thursday, but repeated his call for legislative action.

“Given the rising case count in Pennsylvania and around the country and the legislature’s desire to be included in emergency response, we thought it was prudent to reach out to try to work with them to keep kids safe and in school,” said his spokesperson, Lyndsay Kensinger. “The governor is disappointed that Republican leadership does not want to come back to session, but quick action is often what is needed during times of emergency when conditions change.”

Republican leaders pointed out that Wolf himself had recently ruled out a statewide mask mandate for schools after requiring them last year.

The tussle over masking in schools comes as Pennsylvania reports nearly 3,000 new confirmed COVID-19 infections per day. Hospitalizations are up sharply and deaths have begun to rise, too.

Pennsylvania’s two statewide teachers unions last week urged K-12 schools to require masks in school buildings, citing the threat of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masks in schools for students, staff and teachers.