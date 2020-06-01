Good Shepherd Catholic School in Camp Hill to suspend operations

Good Shepherd Catholic School in Camp Hill announced Monday it will suspend all operations and begin a transition to an early learning academy.
Rev. Neil S. Sullivan, pastor of Good Shepherd Parish said in a news release that decreasing enrollment, the financial stress it brings, and the unexpected COVID-19 pandemic, led to the decision to suspend the school's operations this month.
The school is closing grades 1-8 and, after a time of transition, will open pre-K school in January 2021 and kindergarten in the fall of 2021. The school currently has 82 students and 26 faculty and staff.
“This is not something we planned to do or wanted to do," Sullivan said. “However, it is something we need to do given our current situation and challenges beyond our control. This decision affects us all in many ways. I share the disappointment it brings. Our immediate priority is to assist our students in transitioning to other schools and support our faculty and staff in finding new positions."
Officials said in the news release that the school has faced declining enrollment and increasing operating deficits for several years, including a 43% decline in enrollment since 2016. In March of this year, 152 students were enrolled for the 2020/21 school year. As of May 28, that number declined to 82.
Parish officials said in the news release that by suspending the school’s operation the parish "will be better positioned to provide for the spiritual, physical and educational needs of its families moving forward."
Planning and preparation are already happening in order to transition Good Shepherd Catholic School into an early learning facility.
“We have our eye on January 2021 and the launching of the Early Learning Academy at Good Shepherd School. It will offer programs for three and 4-year-olds as well as kindergarten in a Catholic environment with exceptional opportunities and resources,” Sullivan said. “Mr. Mike Pietropola, our school principal, is already exploring how we can serve our parishioners as well as those from other parishes and the local community with an engaging, empowering, and creative environment for young learners.”
Parish and school leadership said they will work closely with the Diocesan Office of Catholic Schools to support staff members and to assist families who wish to continue their Catholic education at neighboring Catholic schools.
