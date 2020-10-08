Good Hope Middle School renovation could be back on Cumberland Valley's agenda

A stalled proposal to convert the Good Hope Middle School building in the Cumberland Valley School District into a district-wide ninth-grade academy will return to the discussion table after months of pandemic delay, CV’s superintendent said this week.
“The (CV) administration plans to present a formal plan for using Good Hope as a ninth-grade campus during (district) committee meetings this month with an expected vote on moving that direction for the fall of 2021 at one of our meetings in November,” Christopher told The Sentinel on Tuesday.
Financial planning is underway in the district, with funds proposed to use for Good Hope. At a virtual meeting Monday night, the Cumberland Valley School Board approved a parameters resolution that “sets forth” the district’s intent to issue “one or more series of general obligation bonds” for up to $49.5 million intended for Good Hope and other purposes.
The district would use approximately $26 million of the bond issue to refund a portion of a 2015 bond issue that the district used for constructing Winding Creek Elementary School and Mountain View Middle School. Refinancing the 2015 bond issue under today’s record-low interest rates could save the district up to $26 million in repayment costs.
The district plans to use another $10 million of the bond issue to fund renovation work not only for the Good Hope building, but also at Hampden Elementary School. “Depending on how the bids come in,” another $10 million “may help us jumpstart renovations at Green Ridge Elementary School and Middlesex Elementary School,” Christopher said.
“The additional $6 million in the parameters resolution is so the district can choose to take out these funds if it appeared it was in our best interest because the interest rates are at historic lows and could be used for an additional refinancing or to advance other renovation programs,” Christopher said. “However, it’s unlikely we will issue a full $41.5 million in bonds at this time.”
The district started work at Good Hope and Hampden Elementary earlier this year. On March 3, the school board agreed to hire Barton Associates Inc. — Consulting Engineer of York for a lump sum of $625,500 to engineer and design replacement mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems at Good Hope and Hampden Elementary.
Also in March, the school board agreed to transfer $250,000 from the district’s general fund to its capital reserve fund for “future projects.” The transfer was included in the district’s 2019-20 budget.
By May 2020, however, the pandemic had changed everything. Job layoffs and furloughs due to the pandemic caused a continuing decline in the district’s earned income tax revenue that started in March. As a result, the district’s draft 2020-21 general budget had a new a $2.5 million deficit, up from a $1.3 million budget deficit predicted earlier.
On May 6, district officials recommended keeping design plans for renovations and expansions at the former Good Hope Middle School on the table, but it may not happen next year as originally planned. It also may not involve converting the building into a ninth-grade academy as planned.
In June 2020, however, the district sold bonds for approximately $20 million, Christopher said on Tuesday. Of that, the district directed $10 million for renovations at Good Hope, with the remaining $10 million used to refinance an existing bond.
“Regardless of what we do eventually do with that building, it needed an asbestos abatement (now competed) and some other cosmetic work that needed to be done no matter what,” he said.
