Good Hope Middle School renovation could be back on Cumberland Valley's agenda

“The additional $6 million in the parameters resolution is so the district can choose to take out these funds if it appeared it was in our best interest because the interest rates are at historic lows and could be used for an additional refinancing or to advance other renovation programs,” Christopher said. “However, it’s unlikely we will issue a full $41.5 million in bonds at this time.”

The district started work at Good Hope and Hampden Elementary earlier this year. On March 3, the school board agreed to hire Barton Associates Inc. — Consulting Engineer of York for a lump sum of $625,500 to engineer and design replacement mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems at Good Hope and Hampden Elementary.

Also in March, the school board agreed to transfer $250,000 from the district’s general fund to its capital reserve fund for “future projects.” The transfer was included in the district’s 2019-20 budget.

By May 2020, however, the pandemic had changed everything. Job layoffs and furloughs due to the pandemic caused a continuing decline in the district’s earned income tax revenue that started in March. As a result, the district’s draft 2020-21 general budget had a new a $2.5 million deficit, up from a $1.3 million budget deficit predicted earlier.