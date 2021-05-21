Giant donates $30,541 to Carlisle school district in support of food service program

The Giant Company on Thursday donated $30,541 to the Carlisle Area School District in support of its food service program.
The district plans to use the money to offset the upfront costs of purchasing equipment needed to deliver meals direct to middle school and high school students in their classrooms this past year, said Jenna Kinsler, district business manager.
Through its new Feeding School Kids initiative, Giant together with its customers raised more than $3.3 million to address childhood hunger in local public school districts in the communities it serves, according to a press release.
From Jan. 4 to Feb. 28, customers at Giant, Martin's and Giant Heirloom Market stores were invited to round up their grocery purchase to the nearest dollar or convert their Choice points into a donation to their local public school food program.
Giant matched the first $1.5 million donated by customers into an initiative designed to support schools by covering outstanding student meal debt, expanding food distribution programs, creating on-campus food panties and supplying extra weekend meals.
At the beginning of the current school year, Carlisle purchased four mobile carts along with an assortment of insulated food carriers and food boxes for about $30,273, Kinsler said. This equipment was used to deliver breakfast and lunch direct to secondary students because COVID-19 safety protocols prevented the use of cafeterias.
The $30,273 was not included in the budget for 2020-21, Kinsler said. The Giant donation will completely offset that expenditure.
In related news, Carlisle school district will continue its meal distribution program through June 2, Kinsler said. “Project SHARE is planning to take over this summer for the district. We’re not planning on resuming the program in the fall since we’re back in school five days a week. We’re hoping to be able to use the cafeterias.”
The meal distribution program started shortly after the outbreak of COVID-19 in mid-March 2020. It continued through the end of that May and then resumed in September with the start of the current school year, Kinsler said. In November, the district received approval to expand the program to offer families seven days of pre-packaged breakfasts and lunches at a weekly pickup.
While strong at first, demand for the program has gradually diminished. In 2019-20, Carlisle distributed 387,457 lunches and 178,900 breakfasts to needy families within the district. This year, those numbers have dropped to 197,449 and 154,550 respectively, resulting in a loss of $150,000 in the Food Service Fund, Kinsler said.
