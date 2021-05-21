Giant donates $30,541 to Carlisle school district in support of food service program

The $30,273 was not included in the budget for 2020-21, Kinsler said. The Giant donation will completely offset that expenditure.

In related news, Carlisle school district will continue its meal distribution program through June 2, Kinsler said. “Project SHARE is planning to take over this summer for the district. We’re not planning on resuming the program in the fall since we’re back in school five days a week. We’re hoping to be able to use the cafeterias.”

The meal distribution program started shortly after the outbreak of COVID-19 in mid-March 2020. It continued through the end of that May and then resumed in September with the start of the current school year, Kinsler said. In November, the district received approval to expand the program to offer families seven days of pre-packaged breakfasts and lunches at a weekly pickup.

While strong at first, demand for the program has gradually diminished. In 2019-20, Carlisle distributed 387,457 lunches and 178,900 breakfasts to needy families within the district. This year, those numbers have dropped to 197,449 and 154,550 respectively, resulting in a loss of $150,000 in the Food Service Fund, Kinsler said.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

