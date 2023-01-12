Gauging the COVID Gap: Midstate schools use some districtwide initiatives to rebuild learning process

As local school districts kicked off their year of in-person learning in 2022, many for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, it became obvious that the return to school did not equate to a return to normal.

"I think a lot of people thought in September, we’re back to normal, like here we go, we’re back to normal ... but we came in and were like, wow, we have some gaps to fill," Saint Patrick School Principal Antoinette Oliverio said.

At the primary level, schools have focused on early literacy and developing routines, while secondary schools appear to be targeting content acquisition.

While several districts in Cumberland County are implementing initiatives and reintroducing pre-pandemic programs at the elementary, middle and high school levels independently, a lot are also addressing certain challenges with a districtwide approach.

Making up for lost time

Kevin O'Donnell, who serves as South Middleton School District's superintendent, said he believes the biggest cause of a COVID-19 learning gap is lost instructional time.

That impacted schools beyond Bubbler nation.

"I think probably one of the biggest challenges for both students and for the schools is where is the time to address some of the concerns," said Mark Blanchard, Cumberland Valley School District's assistant superintendent of secondary education. "How do we incorporate the time that we need to specifically address those challenges within the existing day, short of holding students back or increasing the length of the school day, two things that are nonstarters for most people."

Some high schools adjusted schedules to include a period for resource or switched to block scheduling, while a few local schools built time into primary school schedules, adding time for students to reinforce or enrich what they already learned.

This year, Cumberland Valley launched a districtwide approach to help students readjust to school life called Unit Zero.

"It wasn't all day, but it was during those first two weeks, we really focused on this idea of responsibility," Blanchard said. "What does responsibility look like in the classroom, in the hallway, in the cafeteria?"

He said kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers used the initiative in their classrooms to help set norms in the school day after COVID-19's interruption. With Unit Zero, students relearned (or learned for the first time) how to engage with teachers and how to study. This helped students start the year on the same page and with a clean slate.

"It was met universally with a positive response that this was a really good way to get everybody kind of recalibrated," Blanchard said.

Curriculum changes

Several local school districts made adjustments to their curriculum, or the subjects that comprise the course of study in the schools.

O'Donnell said South Middleton used Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding through COVID-19 to take a look at curriculum and resources.

"That has really allowed us the opportunity now to say what's working, what's not working, what are the needs of our students," he said. The district pulled together a group of individuals at the end of last year to examine different resources he said.

This year, South Middleton is piloting an English and Language Arts program for students in kindergarten to fifth grade to deliver content, and while it's too early to tell if there's been a difference in student learning because of the program, O'Donnell said administrators are collaborating with teachers for feedback.

At Cumberland Valley, the story is similar. Blanchard said the district is piloting a reading program at the sixth-grade level with a separate committee examining Cumberland Valley's math program at the elementary level. The goal is to help catch gaps students have as they transition from elementary to middle school, he said.

Cumberland Valley and South Middleton officials said curriculum changes come about through data review and feedback from teachers.

Big Spring School District has implemented curriculum changes with the return to in-person learning, though the district's director of curriculum and instruction, Nicole Donato, said not all of the changes were caused by the pandemic.

The district had a curriculum audit in April 2021, and Donato took her current job that July.

"That was the first task that [Superintendent] Dr. Roberts gave me like, 'Here's the audit, you need to review the audit and then take the recommendations and decide what we need to do first,'" she said. "Out of that came the curriculum management plan."

That plan outlines a cycle of when curriculum is written and evaluated. Once curriculum for the district is designed, it will be reviewed and evaluated three years later, with revisions to take place if necessary, Donato said.

She said Big Spring is in the design phase and it will take until the 2024-25 school year to design all district courses to match with Big Spring's profile of a graduate, a concept that maps out the skills students should have when the time comes to toss their caps.

A big difference in the new curriculum design is the emphasis of priority standards in content, Donato said, adding this is something Big Spring never included before in curriculum design.

"There are so many standards within education that to teach them all you're really just checking a box," she said. "So looking ahead, we're really trying to figure out which standards are the umbrellas and being able to go deeper with fewer standards because that's where the kids are going to retain information."

Donato said that coming out of COVID-19, and as the district works to revise and write curriculum, her goal is to identify these priority standards.

Analyzing attendance

Another challenge some area school districts highlighted is the recovery of regular school attendance.

"We talked about the loss of time, and you're also continuing to lose time as a result of nonattendance," O'Donnell said about South Middleton schools.

He said that before the pandemic, regular school attendance at South Middleton hovered around 96% or 97%, a number that dropped to 90% or below during the 2020-21 school year. That number has rebounded slightly, landing at around 93% with the most recent graduating class, but it's still less than what it had been before the pandemic, O'Donnell said.

The district has focused on partnering and following up with families about attendance.

"There are different challenges and barriers as to why a student isn't regularly attending," O'Donnell said. "So by partnering with families and encouraging them to come in for meetings for attendance, improvement conferences, and having those conversations and trying to figure out how in a collaborative way the district can work with families, the families can work with districts of our district and make sure that we're getting that regular school attendance."

He said the initiative isn't new, it just became a primary focus as the district began to explore learning loss resulting from students not being in school.

O'Donnell said it's still early in the year to determine results, but he said that compared to this time last year, the district is in better shape with attendance.

Other districts did not notice an ongoing struggle in regaining attendance after the return to in person learning.

This demonstrates that while local schools faced the same pandemic, the challenges they face (and solutions they implement) aren't all the same.

Big Spring School District Superintendent Kevin Roberts said that throughout the pandemic and during this academic year, he's randomly selected dates to examine the attendance levels at each of the district's buildings.

"We really never saw a tremendous fluctuation in the attendance rate even throughout the pandemic," he said. "So we continue to do well. Our attendance rate usually is quite strong anywhere from, you know, 95% or 96% up to 98% or 99% per day, which is just outstanding."

Tending transiency

Transiency proved to be a factor at some districts as well, especially with places like the Carlisle Area School District and Saint Patrick School.

"We have some buildings where a significant percentage of students are there who were not with us the year before, right," said Michael Gogoj, Carlisle's assistant superintendent. "And students even come in now and to a new building in the middle of the year. On top of that, you probably know that we house the Army War College in town, and so a lot of our students who are in War College families are here with us for one year, maybe two years."

He said this isn't the case in every district. It could also be a cause for additional gaps for students.

"Basically, we very much take the approach that we're looking at the students who are kind of in front of us, at any given time to see what they may need, because the student body changes pretty dramatically from year to year for Carlisle," Gogoj said.

Saint Patrick School also cited more students the school hadn't seen before with an increase in enrollment throughout the pandemic.

Oliverio said the school went virtual in March 2020 and opened for fully in person instruction that August, so students never experienced the extended hybrid learning that took place in many local public schools.

Last year Saint Patrick welcomed about 100 additional students, she said.

While not all the new students enrolled because the school offered in-person learning, that was often a deciding factor to families who were on the fence, Oliverio said.

Much like Carlisle, new students at Saint Patrick came from a variety of education situations, including home school and hybrid learning.

"We will get students that haven't had a similar experience to us, which creates you know, natural gaps in their curriculum differences or perhaps they had no or very little in-person teaching experience during a greater expanse of time there," said Betsy Reeder, a third-grade teacher at Saint Patrick School.

To help get a sense of where new students are in their education, Oliverio said they're assessed before they even walk in the door. This assessment gives the school an opportunity to determine what skills students have and where they may be lacking.

Saint Patrick School can then determine a game plan for that student moving forward, Oliverio said.

