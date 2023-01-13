Gauging the COVID Gap: Local secondary schools rework programming to target learning loss

Paper, in the words of Big Spring Superintendent Kevin Roberts, seems like a "bit of an interesting name from a completely virtual platform."

The program, which offers online tutoring anywhere and at any time, is in its pilot year at the district, geared toward upper elementary students through graduating seniors.

It's one of many measures local districts are taking at secondary schools in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mark Blanchard, Cumberland Valley School District's assistant superintendent of secondary education, said he's noticed distinct challenges and solutions related to the pandemic between the primary and secondary levels.

"I think the secondary students are able to avail themselves of some of the resources or opportunities we can provide, just in different ways that elementary students can't," he said.

At the secondary level, Blanchard believes students are bouncing back academically and said test scores for middle and high schoolers look about the same as they did in 2019.

Tweaking tutoring

One area some Cumberland County school districts adjusted at the secondary level as schools returned to in-person learning after the pandemic was tutoring.

For Big Spring, that meant the introduction of Paper, a program that went live for students in September.

"Really the reason why we started to look at Paper was there are a lot of challenges around the nation, just with staffing in general," Roberts said. "We feel ... that it's very difficult to find folks to staff those positions for after school study. Paper gave us the ability to have the staffing needs met, but then also provide the services at any time of day for any one of our students."

Because the program just went into effect a few months ago, school officials are still determining its impact among students.

"We'll evaluate at several points throughout this school year and then make a determination at the end of the year if we continue to move forward or not," Roberts said.

Cumberland Valley also adjusted its tutoring program as students returned to school.

Blanchard said that up until 2020, teachers offered time before and after school for students to make up work or get extra help.

"That worked well for that group of students who had parents who could drop them off, who had a car, who had a friend or an older brother [that] could bring them to school," he said. "But again, a majority of our students are still dependent on the bus, so that wasn't always available to them."

At the high school level, the district changed the schedule to include a resource period in the middle of the day for students to review material or make up work with teachers. At Cumberland Valley's middle schools, a similar period had already been included before the shutdown, but a new after-school tutoring program went into effect afterward that also provided transportation if necessary.

Under that program, students have access to teachers after school from Monday through Thursday, whereas with the pre-COVID-19 system, students who stayed after school on any given day might not have had a teacher of the subject they needed help with available that day.

Even with the new program, Blanchard said the need for tutoring (or at least the number of students seeking it out) seems to be about the same.

"I would say that what we're seeing right now in terms of the number of students who are looking for tutoring services, it's probably about what we were pre-pandemic," Blanchard said.

Summer school

Cumberland Valley also adapted its summer school program at the middle schools after the pandemic with the use of government money.

Before COVID-19, Blanchard said summer school was offered online.

"I don't think anybody was interested in doing an online program after 2020-21," he said. "Doing classes online kind of sucks your soul out of you. So we actually changed the middle school model and we developed a face-to-face program for those students where they were with real teachers in the morning for six weeks, working on very specifically their skills rather than just going through computer programs."

Blanchard said that program has seen increased attendance, although through the use of government funds the district was able to offer summer schooling options at less than half of the pre-pandemic price, which could have impacted the number of students who participated.

Big Spring also took a look at its summer school program as the district resumed in-person instruction.

"Summer school at Big Spring prior to COVID, I would say we dressed it up in a lot of different ways, but it was still pretty traditional," Roberts said. "So students would come, we'd have certain academic skills that we would be working on, students would leave for the day."

The new program allows for students to take trips and gives district parents the opportunity to attend and see demonstrations of learning.

Roberts said government funding helped Big Spring expand the program to include meals, additional staff members and transportation opportunities.

"We've tried to pivot a little bit from the traditional sense of, you know, here's a deficit skill, you come in, you work on that deficit skill, and you go home," he said. "That that really didn't, surprise, surprise, invite a lot of students in. It wasn't an inviting environment for students to come into. We've shifted that to be much more camplike for our students."

Roberts said the updated program saw slight increases in attendance.

Easing the transition

The return to in-person instruction also introduced additional challenges to students who missed out on transitional years from elementary to middle school and from middle to high school.

"When you think about the kids that were coming into sixth grade at the middle level, they left us in the middle of fourth grade so they didn't have that transition to this is what middle school is going to look like," Carlisle Area School District Superintendent Colleen Friend said. "[It was the] same [for] students as they entered ninth grade, they left us in the middle of seventh grade, they didn't have that, 'This is what high school is going to look like.'"

She said this made it more difficult for some students to relearn the routine a school day.

Rather than implement anything new, Carlisle reintroduced former programming that helped students make the switch from school to school.

For rising sixth-graders, this includes visiting middle schools and family orientations.

Rising freshmen can participate in a two-day activity called Herd 100 where they learn what the schedule looks like and participate in scavenger hunts.

"We returned to doing those and you could see a distinct difference between the kids that had those experiences this year and the kids that did not have those experiences," Friend said.

Michael Gogoj, Carlisle's assistant superintendent, said that in general the district is seeing a "dramatic difference" between last year and this year, even with some students missing those transitional programs.

Last year students seemed more reserved, but this year as school kicked off with more of a sense of normalcy, Gogoj said he could feel that shift significantly.

"We’re always trying to grow those (transitional) programs, but we’re starting with a pretty good foundation of transition being in place," he said.