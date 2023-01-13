Gauging the COVID Gap: Elementary educators work to identify, address COVID-19 learning challenges

Walking into a Saint Patrick School classroom recently, Antoinette Oliverio said her heart warmed.

The scene before her: students paired up to read together, helping each other sound out words and understand stories. It's exactly what one might expect to see in a classroom setting, and yet a picture too many students were deprived of in recent years by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We couldn't do that two years ago," Oliverio said. "They couldn't sit next to each other. They couldn't have that relationship, helping each other out."

The kindergartners of 2020 did not miss prom when COVID-19 swept through the nation and rocked education.

They did not face the disappointment of canceled senior class trips or the threat of a virtual graduation after 12 years of homework assignments.

But it's clear that elementary school students still bear the brunt of COVID-19's impact, in admittedly different yet undeniable ways.

Staff members at Cumberland County school districts noted the impact the COVID-19 pandemic and remote learning had in areas like literacy, building foundational skills and establishing routines at the elementary levels.

Primary challenges

Teachers and administrators from a variety of local schools drew the same conclusion: last year was a tough year.

"I saw a lot of basic skills missing," Oliverio said. "For example first-graders missed all of kindergarten, so they didn't know their letters [or] they didn't know their sounds. Second grade missed first grade and half of kindergarten, so they didn't know how to sit in a circle or raise their hand. A lot of it was not just academic, it was social issues as well."

Malinda Mikesell, Carlisle Area School District's reading supervisor, said that when students first returned to in-person schooling, they mostly used their own individual materials and stayed spaced out from one another. Now they need to learn how to share things like pencils, crayons and other classroom supplies with their fellow students.

At the earlier levels, Amy Sullivan, who teaches first grade at Saint Patrick, said wearing masks impacted learning as well. While the school returned to in-person learning in August 2020, mask use continued into last year.

"I feel like speech was compromised from that," Sullivan said. "As a teacher, we could not necessarily hear as well their sounds that they were making, so I felt like last year that carried over and even into this year there's still a little bit of carryover from that. With some of the quiet kids ... if you said 'What?' it could shut them down very easily."

Oliverio said this also impacted reading because part of learning to read involves watching the mouth form words.

"When you're wearing a mask and you're saying 'thimble' and they're saying 'symbol' and you're like, 'no, thimble,' they can't see that because the mask is on," she said.

This year has been the first full year without masks for the school since the pandemic started, and Sullivan said she's noticed an improvement.

Like Saint Patrick School, other local districts emphasized a focus on literacy at the elementary level.

Big Spring School District and Carlisle highlighted multi-tiered literacy interventions for support involving the development skills like reading, writing, speaking, listening and spelling.

Big Spring Superintendent Kevin Roberts said that while this isn't new for elementary students, the district has seen a recommitment to that measure to help develop literacy as in-person learning continues forward out of virtual and hybrid models.

Mikesell said Carlisle hasn't seen an overwhelming increase in the need for intervention services, but cited the importance developing literacy skills at an early age.

She said a lot of schools emphasize a "learn to read by third grade and then read to learn in fourth grade" and beyond.

While Mikesell said she couldn't speak for subjects like math or science, she said learning about other subjects is typically built from reading.

"The longer it takes to acquire those literacy skills, the more potential there is for just impacting things like their personal beliefs about self worth, self esteem, shame comes into the equation and that can be ... difficult for them," Mikesell said.

WIN for the win

One possible solution Saint Patrick School debuted this year to help address learning gaps is WIN time.

WIN, short for What I Need, is a 50-minute block of time every day during which students in kindergarten through fifth grade can work on whatever they need, be it reinforcement or enrichment in smaller group or even one-on-one settings. Students determined to need enforcement with specific skills across each of the classes per grade might be grouped together to review material.

The 50 minutes is divided into three 15-minute segments that students can rotate to where they need help, sometimes switching classrooms or even moving out to work in the hallway.

"It's not just with reading, it's with numbers, it's with writing," Oliverio said. "Our occupational therapist has pulled all the students that don't know how to hold a pencil and she does a center on holding pencils. So we're trying to find what skills are lacking and during that WIN time ... those kids are pulled."

"In the WIN time, we are ... targeting those skills [and] students are all being pulled and staying in the room but they're not missing any direct instruction," Betsy Reeder, a third-grade teacher at Saint Patrick School, said. "In the past we had that challenge where when in the day can I pull this child, but this child needs pulled another time. So that's been very helpful in trying to minimize or close that gap that we have found."

Specialists and volunteers move from grade to grade throughout the day as each level's WIN is scheduled at a different time. Oliverio said the time came from pulling a little bit of time from each of the subject areas, rather than significantly shortening one.

Sullivan said one of the positive things she's seen about WIN time is that students no longer know why other students are being pulled because it all happens at the same time.

"There used to be, 'Oh, we know why so and so's leaving the room at this time,'" she said. "Now it's just kind of, I want to say a well-oiled machine, so to speak. People just come and take the kids they need and it just kind of all happens very seamlessly, and so there's not as much of a standout of why certain children might be leaving the room."

Since its implementation in August at the start of the year Oliverio believes WIN time is working.

"It's slow and we're finding little things that we have to tweak and fix, but it's working and we're hoping to eventually have the gaps to a much smaller level," she said.

Even as the school sees some learning gaps closing with the implementation of WIN time, Oliverio said students will always have learning gaps, some from the pandemic and others due to outside factors.

Because of this, she doesn't see WIN leaving Saint Patrick School anytime soon.

"In my mind, I would always like to have WIN time because it will always be what that child needs, and every child always needs something, even if its enrichment," Oliverio said. "Ideally, WIN time will always exist. How that will look and how many are actually being pulled out, that might be something that we’ll work on."

i-Ready

Like Saint Patrick School, Big Spring also implements a version of WIN time at the elementary level, something Roberts said existed there before COVID-19 and provides students with an opportunity to get help or enrichment from teachers.

Also like Saint Patrick School, Big Spring Director of Curriculum and Instruction Nicole Donato said gaps always existed in education, whether they were caused by the pandemic or not.

"They are definitely struggling a little bit," she said of elementary school students. "But, again, we're not noticing significant gaps that are bigger than maybe what we saw before."

Something new at the district that began this year though was the switch to i-Ready, a computer-based assessment with individualized pathways forward for students, Donato said.

"Our students in grades one through five did that assessment at the beginning of the year, and they work throughout the week in both their reading and math, personalized pathways," she said "And so those pathways, we're hoping, are going to close those gaps for kids because they're specifically getting what they need individually."

Donato said students are supposed to spend 45 minutes working on reading and 45 minutes working on math skills each week through the program.

For students who missed skills due to the pandemic or other factors, i-Ready's individualized pathways addresses those gaps, she said, adding that students who might not have missed those skills can continue to develop skills at their own pace as well.

Before i-Ready, Donato said the school still utilized a type of assessment, it just didn't have individualized pathways moving forward.

"Our teachers are still looking at scores and still planning small group lessons, but the pathway that kids are on every day that will be the new part," she said.

The question can be raised though, if students are using time during the school day to catch up and close gaps with i-Ready, does that mean they could continue to be behind with less time to cover new material?

Donato said i-Ready indicates a growth measure that students should reach by the end of the school year to close any gaps. It also shows a stretch growth beyond that, and the district aims for that stretch growth to ensure that new gaps aren't opened in the process of closing old ones.

She believes recent gaps that became evident as students returned to in-person learning should be closed in the near future.

"I think for some of our students within a year it (i-Ready) should help us do that," Donato said. "Some of our students that have larger gaps, it may take an additional year. But I think with the help of our teachers implementing lessons in small groups and i-Ready individualizing those pathways, I think there's definitely the potential to do that within two years at the most."

Relearning routines

Other school districts in the area also saw COVID-19's impact at the elementary level through nonacademic concepts like finding and reestablishing school routines.

Carlisle created time in the morning at elementary levels for students to "meet" as a class, allowing for a core value lesson or giving teachers the opportunity to check in with students.

"The first thing that you're doing is not the math worksheet, the first thing we're doing is we're doing a check in on where everybody is," Carlisle Superintendent Colleen Friend said.

While the effort began last year, she said the district built about 15 minutes into the schedule this year.

Friend said the feedback about the change has generally been positive.

"I don't want to speak for the teachers that are working with the kids every day, but we have had a lot of positive feedback from the teachers that it's an important component in our schedule," she said.

Additional staff

To help implement these initiatives or recommitments to prior programming, many local schools turned their attention to staffing.

"At the elementary level, one of the things that we have tried to do is just invest in making sure that we have enough staff to meet all of the needs that we have for working with our students," said Mark Blanchard, assistant superintendent of secondary education at Cumberland Valley School District.

Saint Patrick School and South Middleton School District also said they hired additional staff members.

Oliverio said the school used grant funding to establish contracts this year with a behavior consultant and an occupational therapist. Additionally the Capital Area Intermediate Unit sent several specialists in areas like reading, speech and counseling, she said.

Kevin O'Donnell Jr., South Middleton School District's superintendent, said the district also used government funding to about double the number of specialists at elementary schools.

"We are really kind of targeting those folks at the elementary level, with the idea being to close the gap before it gets a little higher," he said.

O'Donnell said that as grant funding begins to phase out, the district plans to step those positions back into its general fund.

"Our plan is to continue with these positions to meet the needs of our students," he said. "We are not looking to cut positions. We are in the early stages of budgeting for the 2023-2024 school year. Like most districts, we are looking forward to the state and federal budgets to determine next steps."

