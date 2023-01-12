Gauging the COVID Gap: Cumberland County schools examine, quantify potential learning loss as they look ahead

Big Spring Director of Curriculum and Instruction Nicole Donato said schools have always seen gaps in learning.

"Students are always going to have gaps when they enter kindergarten," she said. "[On the] first day of school, there are gaps between the 20 kids or however many kids are sitting in there, and so to say that there's never a gap in any kids' learning isn't reality in education."

As local school districts resumed in-person classes and advanced forward in the coronavirus pandemic, the focus now becomes not whether learning gaps exist, but rather defining what those gaps are, examining COVID-19's role in them and contemplating how districts can try to close them moving forward.

One measure to help define those potential gaps in education is test scores.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as the Nation's Report Card, measures areas like reading and math in fourth and eighth grade across the United States. National assessment data is not available at a district or individual school level, but Mark Blanchard, assistant superintendent of secondary education at Cumberland Valley School District, said 2022 results showed "pretty universal" loss across the country.

"So there's obviously speculation that COVID was a disruptive event to the school environment for everybody," he said. "So how could there not be some type of impact? But this was the first real national indicator of the degree to what that impact might have been."

The Pennsylvania System of State Assessment is a statewide standardized assessment given in English and language arts and math in grades 3 through 8 and in science in grades 4 and 8.

Results from individual schools can be found online at the Pennsylvania Department of Education's website, but for the state as a whole, 60.9% of students received proficient or advanced scores in ELA and 42.4% in math in 2019. In 2022, 54.6% of students scored proficient or advanced in ELA and 34.4% in math.

When it comes to PSSA scores, Kevin O'Donnell, South Middleton School District's superintendent, said the district's recent results are generally about 2% to 5% below what they were prior to the pandemic.

"That varies," he said. "I'm giving you a range of two to five there because it depends on the grade level [and it] depends on the content area, but when we see a decrease, we see a decrease between 2% to 5%."

Blanchard, too, noted decreases in recent elementary scores at Cumberland Valley.

"It was evident that there's still some work that we need to do in those areas," he said.

At a high school level, Keystone Exams are year-end assessments that serve as a component of Pennsylvania's graduation requirements. These assess students' proficiency in Algebra I, Literature and Biology.

Below is the percentage of students who received proficient or advanced scores on the Keystone Exams in 2019 and 2022 according to results from the Pennsylvania Department of Education:

Big Spring High School: 60.1% in Algebra I and 66.5% in Literature in 2019, 75% in Algebra I and 53.6% in Literature in 2022

Boiling Springs High School: 80.1% in Algebra I and 76% in Literature in 2019, 80.5% in Algebra I in 2022 (2022 Keystone Exam Literature Scores were not listed for Boiling Springs High School)

Carlisle High School: 68.7% in Algebra I and 82.4% in Literature in 2019, 61.3% in Algebra I and 69% in Literature in 2022

Cumberland Valley High School: 68.4% in Algebra I and 81.6% in Literature in 2019, 85.3% in Algebra I and 83.5% in Literacy in 2022

Mechanicsburg Senior High School: 76.4% in Algebra I and 83.5% in Literature for 2019, 79.9% in Algebra I and 80.8% in Literature in 2022

Blanchard said Cumberland Valley's middle and high school students have, for the most part, seemed to bounce back academically from the pandemic.

"So I compared our (20)22 test scores to our (20)19 test scores, middle school and high school [and] they are virtually the same, in fact, better in some cases," he said.

He said he went back to 2019 because that was the last set of assessment results before the coronavirus pandemic hit and most schools stopped in-person learning in March 2020.

Test score data can be used to identify potential learning gaps or challenge areas by closely examining the numbers and identifying patterns, Blanchard said.

In identifying patterns, he said districts can begin to investigate certain programs to determine if changes need to be made.

Gaps beyond grades

While test scores provide statistical insight into potential learning loss throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, school officials identified other gaps beyond the academic data.

"What we noticed over time and not a lot of time, was the gaps were multidimensional, so not only academic, but then behavioral, social and emotional, [or] mental health needs," Big Spring Superintendent Kevin Roberts said.

Michael Gogoj, assistant superintendent at Carlisle Area School District, said he saw a gap in social interaction when students returned to a hybrid version of in-person and online school after exclusively virtual learning.

"Last year, students just seemed much more reserved and much more hesitant to get involved in classrooms and even to speak," he said. "It was a much more introverted environment."

At the middle and high school levels, students took longer to come out of their shells, Gojoj said. He said the district has invested resources like COVID-19 grant funding into counseling services as well as mental health and behavioral support.

Gogoj said he's seen a "dramatic difference" in student interaction this year after students kicked off the academic year in person.

Students in the Mechanicsburg Area School District represent all levels of achievement, Assistant Superintendent Andrew Bitz said. Some students made "great strides" throughout the pandemic and continue to excel while others continue to require support, he said.

Bitz said that while some needs may be rooted in the pandemic, needs can be derived from a variety of factors, including factors aside from COVID-19, such as circumstances in students' homes.

"COVID taught us one thing for sure," Gogoj said. "It's that we want our kids in school, in the classroom each and every day, as the best way ... to function."

Missed material

For the past year and a half, that wasn't always the case, and as time passes, the focus turns to what students missed during the era of Zoom classes and hybrid learning.

That can be hard to quantify, said Denny Shambaugh, president of the Keystone Teachers Association, a Camp Hill-based nonprofit organization that provides liability insurance and legal assistance to educators.

Now retired, Shambaugh taught math and computer science at Susquenita High School in Perry County for 42 years. He said he saw evidence of a learning gap when he served as a long term substitute for pre-calculus and trigonometry classes at Susquenita this fall.

"As the year progressed, I was finding that some of my students were having trouble with what I thought was a concept that they should have mastered by now, factoring binomials and trinomials," he said. "I talked to a fellow math teacher about this, and he said that maybe part of the issue was COVID-related. Some students who first learned factoring during the COVID time of in-and-out of physical school, and having remote teaching affected their retention of this."

In addition to missed content, Donato said last year's freshmen struggled with independent study skills, note-taking skills and the ability to empathize and get along with others, concepts emphasized at the middle school level, which was interrupted for that group of students.

At the primary level, Donato said she saw missing foundational skills in math and reading, an observation shared by Saint Patrick School Principal Antoinette Oliverio.

"First graders missed all of kindergarten, so they didn't know their letters [or] they didn't know their sounds" Oliverio said. "Second grade, missed first grade and half of kindergarten. So they didn't know how to sit in a circle or raise their hand."

With some areas of overlap, each district is working on its own ways to address the challenges and gaps that popped up or expanded over the past three years.

Ongoing outlook

Educators and officials seem to be in agreement that the gaps can be closed, but answers vary on how long that will take.

"I'm confident in the system, that over time, we'll be able to bridge those gaps," Roberts said. "It just takes a little bit of time."

Officials seem to believe that content-related gaps could close within the next few years.

"I think for some of our students within a year it should help us do that," Donato said of closing the gaps. "Some of our students that have larger gaps, it may take an additional year. ... I think there's definitely the potential to do that within two years at the most."

Oliverio said she anticipated COVID-19-related gaps requiring at least one year after this one to be closed.

Other gaps in areas like social and mental health could take longer.

"I don’t think it’s like oh we do this for two years and then ... we don’t have any problems," Oliverio said. "I think we’re always going to have gaps to fill, I just think we’re just trying to close them."