Now that the last tenant has moved out, the future is uncertain for the old Bellaire Elementary School.

Karisa Lehman, director of facilities for the Carlisle Area School District, gave school board members an update last Thursday.

“Merakey has vacated the building,” Lehman said. “My team is assessing the building and looking at what items we could reuse as replacement parts in other buildings. We will start to figure out what the next step is for that facility.”

Superintendent Colleen Friend recently toured Old Bellaire, where she attended as an elementary school student.

“They were almost at a yard sale,” Friend said, describing how staff were combing through the building on the hunt for items to salvage.

Built in 1961, Old Bellaire was cramped and overcrowded when the district decided to replace it in 2007 with the new Bellaire Elementary School just across the street along Waggoner’s Gap Road in North Middleton Township.

Since then, space in Old Bellaire has been leased to tenants.

Now that it is vacant, the district needs to figure out the best use of what is in the building, Lehman said. “Whatever we do, we know we’re going to have to deal with asbestos abatement.”

In late June, The Sentinel reported that the district can only construct a new school building on three of its 16 properties. Carlisle is in the process of evaluating building configuration options that depart from the status quo of seven K-6 elementary schools, two middle schools and a high school.

The evaluation is part of an effort to fundamentally shift the way the district delivers its education program to students in grades K-8. The overhaul is being touted as a strategic fix to head off anticipated enrollment growth, improve efficiencies and equalize class sizes across schools.

The Old Bellaire Elementary School is one of the three properties under consideration. The other two properties are situated along the Pennsylvania Turnpike just northwest of the district campus that includes Carlisle High School and Wilson Middle School.

“We know that any property that already has utilities running to it would likely be more cost efficient,” Friend said in June. While the district has property along the turnpike, there are no utilities running to either site, making a project at either location more expensive than building on the Old Bellaire site, which already has utilities, she said.

To build on the Old Bellaire site, the district would have to demolish the old elementary school, Lehman said in June.

As for the two properties along the turnpike, one consists of about 40 acres adjoining Wilson Middle School with frontage along Waggoner’s Gap Road. That property has already been developed with several athletic fields and a portion of the district solar farm.

The other property is about 29 acres and has a Meeting House Spring Road address listed on the Cumberland County online property mapper. Aside from the turnpike, it is bordered by the Waggoner’s Gap Road property and the Meeting House Heights housing development.