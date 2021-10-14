Fundraising Focus: Operation Wildcat preps for large indoor yard sale this weekend in Mechanicsburg

Fifty-four skids of items were moved into the Mechanicsburg Brethren in Christ Church building Wednesday night as Operation Wildcat prepares for its lone fundraiser — an indoor community yard sale featuring thousands of items.

The nonprofit, organized through the Mechanicsburg Area School District, will hold its 17th annual yard sale this weekend at the church, located at 1050 S. York St., in Upper Allen Township. Items include hundreds of books, DVDs, housewares, games, and toys along with racks of jewelry.

Yard sale hours run 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, and organizers said lines start forming for entry around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Food trucks will be available on site both days, and students from Mechanicsburg High School’s Life Skills class will provide baked goods for sale. All proceeds from the nonprofit's lone fundraiser benefit students and families in need in the Mechanicsburg Area School District.

“We were given a huge donation of beautiful handbags from another charity,” said Maureen Ross, Operation Wildcat vice president and chairperson of the yard sale committee. Ross co-founded the nonprofit in 2006 with current president Leslie Collins.

“You name it, we got it ... everything imaginable under one roof. Our mission is to pool the resources of the community. With the funds we raise, we can do tons of projects.”

Using a storage site at the Mechanicsburg Middle School, OW collects donated goods throughout the year. Those donated items are either given directly to needy students or families or are sold at the spring and fall yard sales. Since 2007, the organization has raised over $191,000 to support a variety of programs listed on its website at www.operationwildcat.org.

“We get referrals through district guidance counselors and social workers,” Ross said.

Upcoming OW projects include an annual distribution of Thanksgiving dinner baskets to families along with Project Gift Box where Christmas gifts are given to needy students. There is also Project Legacy where sponsors adopt a family.

As for COVID-19 protocols for the yard sale, Ross said masks are optional. “The aisles are far enough apart to keep everyone distant. We have masks and hand sanitizer available. We are doing the best we can to keep everybody safe.”

Starting Friday at noon, there will be a $2 “Fill a Bag of Books” sale. All items will be 50% off starting at 5 p.m. Friday.

From 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, there will be a $1 “Fill a Bag” sale. To participate, patrons must purchase bags from Operation Wildcat. No personal tote bags, carts or backpacks will be allowed. Larger items will be priced to sell.

