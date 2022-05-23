From Hotchee to Molly: Lamberton Middle School students paint mural celebrating what's special about Carlisle

The fine art of working together is on display on the cafeteria wall of Lamberton Middle School.

Twenty-nine eighth-graders on two teams spent much of the school year painting a collage of symbols celebrating what’s special about Carlisle.

“We each had different parts,” Charlotte Kretzing said. “We got to put our creativity into it. The teacher let us take the idea and run with it.”

Each team met on a different day with art teacher Russel Gillock serving as the go-between coordinating the project while teaching the students the techniques of painting murals.

“He guided you to where you need to work,” Zack Haney said. “He did a lot of the finishing touches. It was cool. You could see the progress. You could see what the other group did. You could build off of it or tidy it up.”

A Philadelphia native, Gillock had experience with murals as a teacher at a Baltimore-area school for students with special needs. He was hired by Carlisle Area School District as an art teacher at Lamberton starting in 2019-20.

Upon learning of his past work, members of the Builders Club approached Gillock with the idea of having students paint a mural at the school. The design work was well underway when the onset of COVID-19 in March 2020 shut down the project and local schools for the rest of that academic year.

Though in-person instruction resumed that August, social distancing and the hybrid schedule made work on the mural impractical during 2020-21, causing a further delay until the start of the current school year.

That’s when Gillock recruited the students into an Art Club tasked with building upon the original design while adding their own creativity and expression. The focus was on aspects of Carlisle 101 because Gillock was a relative newcomer to the community and welcomed the education.

“You made it your own,” the teacher told the students during a ceremony Friday held during the eighth-grade lunch period.

“This is a testament to your hard work,” he said. “You created something larger than yourselves for the benefit of others. I appreciate everything you have done. I hope your passion for art will continue into high school.”

Like any work of art, the mural had its challenges. It was not safe or practical for all 29 students to work on it at once, hence the division of labor.

Constraints in the schedule meant the students could only work in short bursts of time, usually built around a resource period or before or after school, said Ashley Gogoj, art program chair for grades K-12 at Carlisle Area School District.

“All these kids put in time that was not required of them,” she said. “This was the teacher’s dream and undertaking. … His heart went into it.”

Alternating back and forth, each Art Club member left his or her distinctive mark on a final product. Gogoj said the mural was painted in segments on wood panels mounted to the wall so that it could be disassembled and moved in the event of a future building project.

“It will be there for a long time,” Ana Bondy said. “It shows so many sides of Carlisle. My favorite part was the bison in the middle. I really like it because it draws your attention to the center. Everything else was an extra.”

The bison is the mascot of the district, which goes by the nickname “The Thundering Herd.”

Having two groups paint the same mural resulted in overlap and revisions. Sometimes, Bondy found her work changed by a student from the other team.

“You just had to roll with it,” she said. “You just had to work with what they gave you. You could trust them because everyone was motivated and ready to work on something. It just made the product better.

“It was really fun because it was at the end of the day,” Bondy said. “You could work on art with your friends, which was very relaxing. It turned out really well with everyone’s small contribution into the larger picture.”

Aside from the bison, other symbols include the Old Courthouse on the Square, the statue of Molly Pitcher, the Army War College logo and dance shoes representing the Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet.

“It’s a big collage with a little bit of everything,” Gillock said. “We first drew it out on large graph paper and then used the grid method. The whole transfer was a mathematical process dealing with spatial relationships and proportions within the gird.”

Segments of lines and spaces were then painted over by the students.

“It was really this growing, living thing,” Gillock said. “I had teachers and people make comments.” The input often added or revised the work.

“I liked painting the top of the mural,” Kretzing said. “I liked being up high on the ladder. It was less crowded up there.”

Her favorite portion of the mural is the field of sunflowers on the top left corner. It reminds her of strolling in the countryside with her friends.

For Haney, the rendition of the Hamilton Restaurant with its signature specialty, the Hotchee Dog, holds special meaning.

“I love going there,” Haney said. “They have great food. It’s nice to see a part of somewhere that I enjoy be a part of the mural.”

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

