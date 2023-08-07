The cost for a comprehensive renovation of two elementary school buildings could approach or exceed the costs of new construction, said Colleen Friend, superintendent of the Carlisle Area School District.

She briefed school board members Thursday on the latest developments in reconciling future capacity issues at the middle schools with plans for an overhaul of the district’s elementary school program.

Recently, architect Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates identified conditions at the LeTort and Mount Holly Springs elementary schools that could drive up the costs per square foot for a comprehensive renovation.

“A comprehensive renovation is when you go in and bring everything up,” Friend said. “It modernizes a building and makes it fully compliant with current building codes and educational standards. Building systems may need to be overhauled or replaced.”

The LeTort school has not had a comprehensive renovation since its construction in 1936, she told board members. “A gym was added in 1971 and an administrative suite and four classrooms were added in 2013 as modular construction.

“Accessibility upgrades would be required through this entire building and the building systems are operating beyond their service life,” Friend said of LeTort. “The comprehensive renovation cost per square foot could approach or exceed the cost of new construction.”

A similar situation exists at the Mount Holly Springs building, which was built in 1955 and had alterations made in 1961, 1989 and 2009. Modular classroom units were added last year.

Unlike LeTort, the building systems at Mount Holly Springs are within their service life, but have only six to eight more years to go, Friend said. As with LeTort, the cost of a comprehensive renovation could approach or exceed new construction.

Below is a rundown of the other elementary school buildings within the district, as reviewed by Crabtree Rohrbaugh:

• Hamilton Elementary School was built in 1958, had alterations in 2005 and additions and a major renovation in 2017.

• Crestview Elementary School was built in 1955 and had additions and major renovations in 1981 and 2014.

• Mooreland Elementary School was built in 1958 and had alterations in 2005 and 2022.

• North Dickinson Elementary School was built in 1955 and had alternations in 1989 and 2010.

• Bellaire Elementary School was built in 2006.

The district is evaluating options that depart from the current configuration of seven K-5 elementary schools, two 6-8 middle schools and a 9-12 high school. District officials are touting the overhaul as a strategic fix to head off anticipated enrollment growth, improve efficiency and equalize class sizes across elementary school buildings.

The same enrollment pressures that are driving the need for change in the elementary schools will make it harder for the district to sustain team teaching across all three grade levels at both middle schools.

To review the options, the district organized a 95-member committee representing parents, grandparents, community members, school administrators, teachers and other professional and support staff. Every grade level is included along with a range of content areas and specialties. The most recent committee meeting was held on July 31.

During that meeting, committee members were asked to rank five building configuration options or models using a matrix outlined with different criteria. The top criteria were: the need to balance class sizes throughout district schools; the need to promote equity and diversity throughout the district; the need to maximize the educational programs at each school including Head Start, pre-kindergarten and music and art classes; the need to place staff so that every student in every building has the same access to programs; and the need to support students with special needs.

“It was the consensus of the group that Model 6 provided the best fit,” Friend told board members Thursday. Model 9 was in second place followed by Models 6A and 8. Model 5 was eliminated from the list of options.

Model 6 calls for the conversion of five elementary schools to K-3 buildings, the conversion of both middle schools to 4-6 buildings and the construction of a new 7-8 intermediate school. Under this configuration, the current high school would remain, but two elementary schools would be closed. No decisions have been made on what buildings to shutter.

Model 9 would involve the conversion of four or five schools to K-3 buildings, the conversion of one elementary school to a 4-6 building, the construction of a new 4-6 school and the conversion of both middle schools to 7-8 buildings. Again, the current high school would remain. This option calls for the closure of one or two elementary schools.

Model 8 would convert five of the current elementary schools to K-4 buildings, convert one elementary school to a 5-6 building, construct a new 5-6 building and convert both middle schools to 7-8 buildings. Again, the high school would remain, but only one elementary school would be closed under this configuration.

Model 6A would convert six elementary schools to K-4 buildings, convert the current middle schools to 5-6 buildings and build a 7-8 building. Classified as a hybrid of Model 6, this option would close one elementary school.

Crabtree Rohrbaugh plans to do more extensive work in preparing cost estimates on the remaining options, Friend said. Meanwhile, committee members plan to take a deeper look into what the district can do about its middle-level programming within the current footprint of both middle school buildings.

Crabtree Rohrbaugh has advised district administrators that a building addition is not possible at the Lamberton Middle School site, Friend said. “It would be costly at Wilson [Middle School] working within the footprint that we have now.”

"Committee members are doing an exceptional job of not letting their emotions interfere with the process,” Friend said. “They are really focusing on what is their task at hand.”

Any construction of a new building would not take place until the conclusion of the 2023-24 school year and full implementation of the chosen model will not take place until the 2025-26 school year, at the earliest.

Changes to any building would probably require redistricting the attendance areas from which each school draws students. That and the closure of one or more school buildings could stir up some hard feelings among district residents.

Committee members could present one or two models for board consideration as early as October, Friend said.

School Board President Paula Bussard suggested the administration also schedule presentations for the broader public.