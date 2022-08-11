Friend discusses changes, goals for Carlisle Area School District at Rotary event

Relationships are paramount for success in education.

That was the message Thursday from Colleen Friend, superintendent of the Carlisle Area School District, as she spoke to local Rotary Club members.

“I can teach anybody how to manage a classroom or write a lesson plan,” she said, referring to teachers. “But the most important thing is relationship building with students and your colleagues. We go to the trenches together.”

A 1988 graduate of Carlisle High School, Friend had 18 years of experience in her home district before the school board in May appointed her superintendent effective July 1.

Since then, she has been making her rounds before community groups and at local events in the lead-up to the start of the 2022-23 school year.

“I believe in the power educators hold in making a difference in a child’s life,” Friend said. “We underestimate ourselves. I believe that every child can learn and grow, but we must start with the strengths. Individualize the instruction to meet their needs.

“There’s a quote ‘Every child is gifted, they just unwrap their packages at different times,’” she said. “As educators, it’s our job — like when they were little — to help them tear the [gift] paper so they can get that package open quicker.”

In a PowerPoint presentation, Friend outlined district goals while offering her take on leadership. “I know people have said the words ‘home grown’ about me,” she said. “I’m very proud of that, but it’s my job to make sure that I don’t get stuck there, to bring in new and fresh ideas.”

One goal for this school year is to complete an upgrade of districtwide counseling services for all students in grades K-12.

“We have to start career exploration at the elementary schools better than what we do now,” Friend said. “We’re hiring an at-risk counselor in addition to the counselors that we have [on staff].

“In a good year, we have 120 kids experiencing homelessness,” she said. “The average kid experiencing homelessness misses 27 days of school. That’s significant. We have to figure out how we can help.”

Friend said she wants to emphasize communication, engagement and visibility in district interactions with the public. Every administrator serves on the board of a local nonprofit service organization. Administrators are also encouraged to attend local events and functions.

“Being immersed in the community means so much to our kids and to our families,” Friend said. “It’s part of the job.”

Friend was asked what the district was doing to recruit and retain substitutes. There have been cases where principals have pulled teachers from free periods to cover classes, he said.

“Every school building [in CASD] is allowed at least two assigned building substitutes who report to work every day,” Friend said. Director of Elementary Operations Monique Wallace will review the daily demand and reassign building substitutes to other schools as needed.

“That’s our first layer of defense,” Friend said. The district plans to offer substitute teachers an incentive of additional per diem pay if they make themselves available a majority of school days from month-to-month, she said.

Friend was also asked about plans to handle the prospect of additional student enrollment from the three to four housing developments under construction in North Middleton Township.

Long-term, the district has a committee studying the best way to reprogram and/or reconfigure the elementary school program to address future enrollment increases, Friend said. “The board of directors will guide us in the next steps.”

Short-term, there is some room for growth at Crestview Elementary School, she said. “If you are student attending that school, you are probably in a class of about 19 to 22 students. We are four deep in classrooms at each grade level. We have room, but space-wise, it will be tight. We are using everything we can at Crestview.”