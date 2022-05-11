Four Midstate students earn National Merit scholarships

Four Midstate high students earned National Merit scholarships the National Merit Scholarship Corp. said Tuesday.

The 2,500 Merit Scholar designees were chosen from more than 15,000 finalists across the United State in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program and will receive a $2,500 scholarship.

The four local honorees were:

Anna E. Chamberlin, Boiling Springs High School

Probable career field: Journalism

Medha R. Gereddy, Cumberland Valley High School

Probable career field: Science/research

Lucas T. Puig, Trinity High School

Probable career field: Military service

Cassandra A. Lanza, West Perry High School

Probable career field: Computer science

National Merit $2,500 scholarship winners in each state are judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in college studies, according to a news release from the corporation. The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors.

The scholars were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors, who appraised information submitted by the finalists and their high schools: the academic record, including difficulty level of subjects studied and grades earned; scores from the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test; contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay written by the finalist; and a recommendation written by a high school official.

NMSC finances most of the single-payment $2,500 scholarships. Corporations and company foundations that sponsor awards through NMSC also help underwrite the scholarships with grants they provide in lieu of paying administrative fees. Scholars may use their awards at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university.

This year’s National Merit Scholarship Program began in October 2020 when high school juniors took the PSAT/NMSQT, which served as an initial screen of program entrants. Last fall, the highest-scoring participants in each state, representing less than 1% of the nation’s high school seniors, were named semifinalists on a state-representational basis. More than 16,000 semifinalists had an opportunity to continue in the competition.

From the semifinalist group, over 15,000 students met the academic standards and other requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition. By the conclusion of the 2022 program, about 7,500 finalists will have earned the “Merit Scholar” title and received a total of nearly $28 million in scholarships.

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.