Forum scheduled for May 3 for Carlisle school board candidates

A virtual forum has been scheduled for Monday, May 3, at 7 p.m., for the six candidates vying for four open seats on the Carlisle Area School Board.

The Zoom event will be an opportunity for the voting public to meet the candidates and get to know their qualifications, priorities and policy positions.

The candidates include Joanna Birchett, Sue Bower, Rick Coplen, Anne Lauritzen, David Miller and Jerry W. Stirkey. Coplen and Lauritzen are incumbents on the school board. All have cross-filed for the primary and will be on both the Democratic and Republican ballots.

During the forum, the candidates will respond to questions around issues of interest in the Carlisle Area School District as presented by moderator Katie Perkowski.

The questions are developed in advance by the organizing committee with input from local organizations that are sponsoring the forum. Those organizations include AAUW Carlisle, YWCA Carlisle/Cumberland County, Hope Station and the League of Women Voters.