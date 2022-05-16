Five Questions: CV teacher is 2023 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year finalist

A fifth-grade teacher with Cumberland Valley School District is one of 12 educators nominated to be the 2023 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year.

Julie Hussey has been a teacher for 24 years including 11 years at her current job at Shaull Elementary School in Hampden Township, where she resides.

The Teacher of the Year program recognizes excellence in teaching by honoring K-12 teachers in public education.

“Our learners depend on engaged, enthusiastic teachers to make a high-quality education both approachable and accessible to all,” said Eric Hagarty, acting secretary of education. “This cohort of educators has set the bar for their dedication to their students, schools and communities.”

Finalists are selected from applicants and recognized in Harrisburg each fall. Pennsylvania’s Teacher of the Year will be announced at a state awards ceremony in Harrisburg in the winter and will represent Pennsylvania at the National Teacher of the Year ceremony at the White House.

In today’s five questions, The Sentinel gave Hussey a chance to reflect on her nomination, her career as a teacher and the state of public education:

Q. What are your thoughts on being nominated as a 2023 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year?

A. I’m honored that the district nominated me and proud of being recognized for making our classroom a fun place to learn. Since I am usually the one building people up with praise and motivation, being in the spotlight with the outpouring of congratulations has been a bit overwhelming. I’m excited to share what makes our classroom a great place to be.

Q. What inspired you to become a teacher?

A. Mrs. Foster, my fourth grade teacher, was my first inspiration to be a teacher. She made learning fun and engaging to the point we didn’t ever feel like it was work. She was extremely creative and pushed us to be our best. We never knew what to expect. She always seemed to be having as much fun as we did — possibly more. I wanted to be her.

Q. What is it like to be a teacher nowadays in terms of both the challenges and the rewards?

A. For me, teaching is almost always rewarding. I look at everything as a potential lesson to be used in our classroom. Being creative with incorporating the students’ interests, helping students find their passion, and inspiring students to learn as much as they can makes my heart happy. Teaching does come with challenges. Everything, except for budgets and substitutes, seems to increase: class sizes, expectations, assessments, behaviors and paperwork. The biggest challenge for me is finding the time to meet each student’s individual needs when there are 30 or more students in a classroom.

Q. What keeps you going and keeps you motivated about the job?

A. I adore my school. The adults and students have created a supportive and safe environment where we are comfortable to be ourselves. We celebrate even the smallest victories and build each other up when needed. My students keep me motivated to challenge them. Helping them connect what they are learning to how it will help them in the real world is key.

Q. What do you enjoy the most about the work?

A. My biggest enjoyment about teaching is seeing how much growth each student makes throughout the year. The short answers given in September evolve to be thought provoking discussions by March.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

