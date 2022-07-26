Five people seek vacant seat on South Middleton School Board

Five people have applied for the seat left vacant when Bill Hartman resigned from the South Middleton School Board last Friday, Superintendent James Estep said Monday.

The board has scheduled a special meeting for 5:45 p.m. Aug. 1 to interview each applicant prior to a probable vote to appoint a replacement during the regular planning meeting scheduled for 7 p.m.

Both meetings will be held in the board room of the district administrative wing in Iron Forge Elementary School. The board will have a notary available to certify the paperwork for the appointment enabling the successful applicant to participate right away in the planning meeting and vote on agenda items, Estep said.

During the interview process, each applicant will have a scheduled time slot of about 15 minutes to answer four to six questions from the board, Estep said. The same set of questions will be asked of each applicant.

“Five applicants for a single position is not bad given the commitment that is required,” Estep said. “It’s encouraging to know that there are civic-minded members of the community willing to be considered for volunteering their time.”

Local residents had until last July 21, to submit a letter of application to the board secretary. The letter had to include the applicant’s address, contact information, a resume and a statement of their reasons to serve to on the board.

A similar method was used in mid-December when the board appointed Terry Draper and Tony Lucido to fill seats left vacant when Liz Knouse and Elizabeth Meikrantz resigned.