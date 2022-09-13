Five people apply for vacant South Middleton School Board seat

Five people have applied for the seat left vacant when Bethanne Sellers resigned from the South Middleton School Board on Sept. 6, Board Secretary Cristeen Beck said Tuesday.
The board has scheduled a special meeting for 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 19 to interview each applicant prior to a probable vote to appoint a replacement during the regular meeting scheduled for 7 p.m.
Both meetings will be held in the board room of the district administrative wing in Iron Forge Elementary School. The board will have a notary available to certify the paperwork for the appointment enabling the successful applicant to participate right away in the regular meeting and vote on agenda items. The person appointed will serve until the first Monday of December 2023 when winners of the next municipal election will take office.
During the interview process, each applicant will have a scheduled time slot to answer a series of questions from sitting board members, Beck said. The same set of questions will be asked of each applicant.
A similar selection method was used in early August when the board appointed Brandon Hall to replace Bill Hartman who resigned in late July. This method was also used in mid-December when the board appointed Terry Draper and Tony Lucido to fill seats left vacant when Liz Knouse and Elizabeth Meikrantz resigned.
Sellers recently accepted a position as assistant principal of the Cumberland Perry Area Career & Technical Center. South Middleton is one of 13 school districts that support CPACTC financially and enrolls students in its programs.
Sellers resigned due to the increased time commitment required of her new job and to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest between the financial obligations of the South Middleton board and her position as a CPACTC administrator, Board President Brad Group said last week.
Sellers is the ninth person to leave the South Middleton School Board in the last 14 months. The turnover during that period is over four times the statewide average of 2.2 new school directors per election cycle.
Game Night Experience: Scenes from Boiling Springs' home football game against Gettysburg Friday
Boiling Springs takes on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs prepares to take on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' head coach Brad Zell watches his team during the second quarter of their Mid-Penn Non-league game against Gettysburg on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs prepares to take on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs prepares to take on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs prepares to take on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs prepares to take on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Boiling Springs prepares to take on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs prepares to take on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Boiling Springs prepares to take on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs prepares to take on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Boiling Springs prepares to take on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs prepares to take on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs prepares to take on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Boiling Springs takes on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boilng Springs takes on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs prepares to take to the field before the start of their Mid-Penn non-league game against Gettysburg on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boilng Springs' Travis Cannon, bottom, pulls down Gettysburg's Jayden Johnson during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boilng Springs' Travis Cannon, left, sacks Gettysburg's quarterback Brady Heiser during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boilng Springs' Matt McNair, left, picks up a short gain of yards before being brought down by Gettysburg's Wyatt Heistand during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boilng Springs' Brodie Hays, center, blocks Gettysburg's Jeremy Drechsler, left, at the line during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boilng Springs' Marcus Boyler, center, looks for an open lane during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Non-league game against Gettysburg on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boilng Springs' Liam Fisher, left, gets his helmet ripped off by Gettysburg's Cody Furman during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boilng Springs' Trey McCardell, right, makes the tackle against Gettysburg's Jayden Johnson during the first quarter of their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boilng Springs' Trey McCardell, left, crosses the goaline for a touchdown during the second quarter of their Mid-Penn Non-league game against Gettysburg on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boilng Springs' Liam Fisher, left, hands off to Logan Gelbaugh during the second quarter of their Mid-Penn Non-league game against Gettysburg on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boilng Springs' Travis Cannon, center, finds and open lane to run during the second quarter of their Mid-Penn Non-league game against Gettysburg on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boilng Springs' Trey McCardell, left, picks up a short gain of yards during the second quarter of their Mid-Penn Non-league game against Gettysburg on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boilng Springs' Logan Gelbaugh dives across the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of their Mid-Penn Non-league game against Gettysburg on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boilng Springs' Logan Gelbaugh, front, is brought down by Gettysburg's Owen Sackett on a kick off return during the second quarter of their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs takes on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs takes on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs takes on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs takes on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs takes on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs takes on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs takes on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs takes on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs High School cheerleaders rally the fans during their game Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league match on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs High School cheerleaders rally the fans during their game Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league match on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs High School cheerleaders rally the fans during their game Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league match on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs High School cheerleaders rally the fans during their game Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league match on Friday night at Ecker Field.
The Boiling Springs High School Bubbler Band entertains the crowd before the start of their game against Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league match on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Boiling Springs High School Bubbler Band entertains the crowd before the start of their game against Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league match on Friday night at Ecker Field.
The Boiling Springs High School Bubbler Band entertains the crowd before the start of their game against Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league match on Friday night at Ecker Field.
The Boiling Springs High School Bubbler Band entertains the crowd before the start of their game against Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league match on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Boiling Springs High School Bubbler Band entertains the crowd before the start of their game against Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league match on Friday night at Ecker Field.
The Boiling Springs High School Bubbler Band entertains the crowd before the start of their game against Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league match on Friday night at Ecker Field.
The Boiling Springs High School Bubbler Band entertains the crowd before the start of their game against Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league match on Friday night at Ecker Field.
The Boiling Springs High School Bubbler Band entertains the crowd before the start of their game against Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league match on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Boiling Springs High School Bubbler Band entertains the crowd before the start of their game against Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league match on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Boiling Springs High School Bubbler Band entertains the crowd before the start of their game against Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league match on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Boiling Springs High School Bubbler Band entertains the crowd before the start of their game against Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league match on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Boiling Springs High School Bubbler Band entertains the crowd before the start of their game against Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league match on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The Boiling Springs High School Bubbler Band entertains the crowd before the start of their game against Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league match on Friday night at Ecker Field.
The Boiling Springs High School Bubbler Band entertains the crowd before the start of their game against Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league match on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs prepares to take on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boilng Springs prepares to take on Gettysburg in their Mid-Penn Non-league game on Friday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.