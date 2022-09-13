Five people apply for vacant South Middleton School Board seat

Five people have applied for the seat left vacant when Bethanne Sellers resigned from the South Middleton School Board on Sept. 6, Board Secretary Cristeen Beck said Tuesday.

The board has scheduled a special meeting for 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 19 to interview each applicant prior to a probable vote to appoint a replacement during the regular meeting scheduled for 7 p.m.

Both meetings will be held in the board room of the district administrative wing in Iron Forge Elementary School. The board will have a notary available to certify the paperwork for the appointment enabling the successful applicant to participate right away in the regular meeting and vote on agenda items. The person appointed will serve until the first Monday of December 2023 when winners of the next municipal election will take office.

During the interview process, each applicant will have a scheduled time slot to answer a series of questions from sitting board members, Beck said. The same set of questions will be asked of each applicant.

A similar selection method was used in early August when the board appointed Brandon Hall to replace Bill Hartman who resigned in late July. This method was also used in mid-December when the board appointed Terry Draper and Tony Lucido to fill seats left vacant when Liz Knouse and Elizabeth Meikrantz resigned.

Sellers recently accepted a position as assistant principal of the Cumberland Perry Area Career & Technical Center. South Middleton is one of 13 school districts that support CPACTC financially and enrolls students in its programs.

Sellers resigned due to the increased time commitment required of her new job and to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest between the financial obligations of the South Middleton board and her position as a CPACTC administrator, Board President Brad Group said last week.

Sellers is the ninth person to leave the South Middleton School Board in the last 14 months. The turnover during that period is over four times the statewide average of 2.2 new school directors per election cycle.