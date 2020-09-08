 Skip to main content
First day of school went well for South Middleton, Strine says

First day of school went well for South Middleton, Strine says

There were plenty of smiles under face masks as South Middleton School District reopened its buildings to students for the first time in six months, Superintendent Matthew Strine said Tuesday.

“It’s a really big day,” he said, taking a pause during a whirlwind tour of all four buildings. “The kids seem to be excited. The teachers are really excited to welcome them back.”

The first day of school 2020-21 had the usual problems of a typical start. Buses moved a bit slower over new routes. There were students adjusting to schedules.

What stood out as different were all the health and safety protocols that came out of a summer of preparation that followed the spring lockdown prompted by the outbreak of COVID-19.

Like nearby Carlisle, South Middleton implemented a routine where different grades of students entered each building through separate entrances, Strine said.

To maintain social distancing, older students were asked to stand on the seam between each pavement slab while younger students were taught to stand on color-coded geometric shapes.

Though no temperature checks were taken, students and staff members had to adhere to protocols that require masks, social distancing and the frequent washing of hands.

“They are doing a great job,” Strine said. “Things are going very well.”

Matthew Strine

Strine

 Joseph Cress, The Sentinel

