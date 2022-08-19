Financial literacy course could become future graduation requirement at Carlisle High School

It may take years to fully implement, but a newly approved financial literacy course could become mandatory for graduation from Carlisle High School.

“The administration may come back, even later this school year, to see about amending the graduation requirements,” School Board President Paula Bussard said Thursday. “This will become a required course.”

Her comments came moments before board members approved the semester-long course, which will involve juniors and seniors in 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 and then just juniors in subsequent years.

In the past, the district has offered financial literacy or personal finance instruction as an elective for students enrolled in the business academy or other programs offered by the high school’s Center for Careers and Technology. For years, it has been a priority of the board and administration to broaden that scope into a curriculum for all students.

“This has been on the radar for almost a decade,” board member Bruce Clash said Thursday. “Kudos to the administration for making it happen. The mission of public education is to create well-rounded and citizen-ready individuals. This course takes a big step in that direction.”

Financial literacy will provide a basic overview of such topics as career exploration, budgeting, taxes, insurance, banking, credit and investing, said board member Jon Tarrant, who serves on the education committee.

“Major projects may include completing a career plan, a monthly budget and a comprehensive financial plan document based on the student’s career goals,” a course description reads. “These projects will require defining short, medium and long-term goals as well as defining action steps to meet those goals.”

The course will require one teacher to teach about 12 sections each semester. Each section will meet for two 85-minute block periods every eight cycle days. For the student, this equates to about 22 class periods per semester.

The goal is to eventually fold financial literacy into the junior-year of a student wellness track of curriculum offerings that also include semester-long courses in health, physical education and safety education.

“Recognizing unique situations, the high school administration will work with individual students and families during the initial years of implementation,” a memo describing the course reads.

“I’ve heard nothing but a positive response from everyone that I talked to about the introduction and inclusion of this course,” Tarrant said.