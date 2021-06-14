Final vote on Carlisle school district budget adoption could be Thursday

Carlisle Area School Board members could vote this Thursday on final adoption of a proposed $95.3 million budget for 2021-22 that includes a 2% tax increase.
If approved, the tax hike would increase the millage rate by .307 from the current 15.3528 mills to 15.6598 mills. The owner of a property assessed at $100,000 would have to pay $1,565.98 in real estate taxes next year, an increase of about $30.70.
The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday in the large group instruction room of the Fowler building of Carlisle High School. The public is invited to join the meeting in-person or view it live stream through YouTube.
Anyone who wishes to make a public comment may either email the board president at boardpresident@carlisleschools.org or attend in-person for public comment opportunities at the regular meeting. The first public comment period at the beginning of the meeting is for items listed on the agenda. The second comment period at the end of the meeting is for other district related topics.
Total expenditures for 2021-22 are projected at $95,376,000, which is an increase of about $8.4 million over the current year’s budget of $86.9 million.
Major cost drivers include $1,898,000 for a projected salary increase along with an increase in the district’s contribution to the Public School Employee’s Retirement System.
Three cost drivers totaling $4,055,000 are directly related to COVID-19. These are:
- $1,810,000 to offset an increase in outside cyber charter school enrollment
- $1,745,000 to offset an increase in Carlisle Virtual Academy enrollment
- $500,000 to add teaching staff to reopen to five-days-a-week of in-person instruction starting Aug. 23
Other major expenditures include a $1,797,000 debt payment out of the general fund along with a $666,666 contract with Questeq of Coraopolis, Allegheny County, to restructure and take over management of the district’s technology department.
The district is anticipating $92,615,000 in revenue including $985,000 from the proposed 2% tax increase.
The district plans to use a one-time infusion of $1,707,000 in federal COVID relief money to fortify and expand the Carlisle Virtual Academy. The district is also expecting about $500,000 more in Earned Income Tax revenue next year.
Even with the tax increase and additional revenue, the district is looking at a shortfall of about $2,761,000 between projected revenue and expenditures.
To bridge that gap, the administration is recommending a drawdown of $2 million in assigned fund balance, $700,000 from the cyber/charter school assigned fund balance and $61,000 from the unassigned fund balance.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.