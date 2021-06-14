Final vote on Carlisle school district budget adoption could be Thursday

Carlisle Area School Board members could vote this Thursday on final adoption of a proposed $95.3 million budget for 2021-22 that includes a 2% tax increase.

If approved, the tax hike would increase the millage rate by .307 from the current 15.3528 mills to 15.6598 mills. The owner of a property assessed at $100,000 would have to pay $1,565.98 in real estate taxes next year, an increase of about $30.70.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday in the large group instruction room of the Fowler building of Carlisle High School. The public is invited to join the meeting in-person or view it live stream through YouTube.

Anyone who wishes to make a public comment may either email the board president at boardpresident@carlisleschools.org or attend in-person for public comment opportunities at the regular meeting. The first public comment period at the beginning of the meeting is for items listed on the agenda. The second comment period at the end of the meeting is for other district related topics.

Total expenditures for 2021-22 are projected at $95,376,000, which is an increase of about $8.4 million over the current year’s budget of $86.9 million.