So far, only a handful of Wilson Middle School families have requested an opt-out for their student from the Character Strong program following some discussion on the program last week.

"It's no more than five students," Assistant Superintendent Michael Gogoj said Tuesday. The school enrolls about 580 children in grades 6-8.

"Principal Jacob Evans is preparing another communications to families that will go out within the next couple of days," Gogoj said. It will include additional information on the program, along with an explanation of the district opt-out procedure, he said.

On Aug. 17, the Carlisle Area School Board voted 7-0 in support of launching Character Strong as a pilot program at Wilson during the current school year.

The decision was made over the objections of a handful of parents who said the program oversteps the teaching of values by families, places an undue burden on overworked teachers and draws time and attention away from instruction in such core areas of math and reading.

Support and opposition

Board members said Character Strong will teach Wilson students vital interpersonal skills that would strengthen the climate and culture of the school and lead to improved academic performance. Board member David Miller did not attend the Aug. 17 meeting, but said in a statement that the board should delay the vote to give parents more time to review and respond to the curriculum.

"Whether true or not, the lack of transparency has undermined the potential benefit of the program," Miller said. "This opens the doors to doubts and assumptions that political influences are embedded within the [course] material." He predicted that some families would opt out of Character Strong. His request to table action Aug. 17 was not supported by fellow board members.

"The middle school has had a few families reach out," Gogoj said Tuesday. "Their concerns echo what was public at the board meeting. I don't think we've heard anything different or new. We understand that some families disagree with the concept of the program. They don't wish to see the school implement any type of character education program."

In the lead-up to the board vote, Board President Paula Bussard said the district has received over 160 emails from educators, parents and community members supporting the program.

In his communications to parents, Evans plans to advise Wilson families that faculty and administrators are finalizing the schedule that includes the dates of Character Strong sessions planned for the year.

"We will be following up with families once we have that nailed down," Gogoj said. "We will also be providing some additional information on the lessons themselves. The intent was not to begin [Character Strong] at the very start of the school year. We're looking at no earlier than mid- to late September."

Under the program, students in grades 6 through 8 will be assigned to groups led by teachers who will guide them through a 30-to-40-minute session every other week. Students that opt-out will be supervised at an alternate location where they can do homework or read a book, Gogoj said.

As for Character Strong, each grade level will have topics structured around an outcome. In the sixth grade, the focus will be on belonging with such topics as meeting new people, building listening skills, understanding conflict resolution and becoming a better friend.

In the seventh grade, Character Strong will turn to helping students develop personal well-being with topics that include understanding emotions, understanding stress, building social awareness, acting with empathy and learning to compromise.

In the eighth grade, the emphasis will be on encouraging students to be more engaged in their school and community. Topics include developing values as guides, practicing effective teamwork for impact, developing strategies for teamwork challenges and becoming student leaders.

"This is a pilot program," Gogoj said. "We're trying it out. We're running about 14 to 16 of the 35 sessions that the program offers per grade level. A family simply needs to send a note or email in writing if they want their student to opt out of the experiences."

Opt-out requests

After a request is made, the principal will receive and acknowledge it. Depending on the circumstances, the parent or family may need or want to have a conversation with the principal and/or classroom teacher, Gogoj said. Families are not required to include a reason for the opt-out.

In May 2006, the school board approved a policy giving parents and guardians the right to have their child excused from specific instruction that conflicts with their religious beliefs. That policy was last revised in March 2021.

"It's very uncommon to have an opt-out of any kind," said Gogoj, who was supervisor of curriculum and instruction before becoming assistant superintendent. "In terms of district-level, I'm not sure I've had one formal request in my time in this role. There might be classroom-level conversations that I'm not aware of. Parents may reach out to teachers saying 'I have a questions about this.' They may reach out to a principal."

Where requests tend to occur are science lessons involving the dissection of animals or classroom lessons where course literature conflicts with religious beliefs, Gogoj said. "It is more common for us to see opt-outs for PSSA and Keystone testing."

For Character Strong, Carlisle district administrators decided to put the option for opt-out more in the forefront to build public awareness of the board policy.

"It is evidence that some families are not onboard with this idea," Gogoj said. "We want to make the process simple for them to opt their student out if they do not wish to participate. We want them to be informed about how this unfolds.

"We have administrators who have had firsthand experience with Character Strong in other districts," he said. "They had very positive experiences. Students and teachers really liked the program. They saw benefits in their school."