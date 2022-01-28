February will be crucial month in search for new Carlisle school superintendent

Feb. 25 is the deadline to apply for the position of superintendent of the Carlisle Area School District.

After the deadline passes, the school board plans to screen applicant resumes and credentials before scheduling the first round of interviews with candidates to replace Christina Spielbauer, who stepped down on Dec. 31.

The district plans to host a series of focus groups to gather input from parents, teachers, administrators, students, business and community leaders and community members at-large, board president Paula Bussard said during a recent public meeting. “Once these groups are scheduled, the dates and times will be posted on the district website.”

Focus group input will be used to develop a candidate profile and interview questions centered on district needs and challenges, according to an advisory posted on the district website.

“After the first round of interviews, the strengths and weaknesses of each candidate will be determined,” the advisory reads. “The board will select candidates for a second round of interviews to determine who best meets the needs of our district.”

The goal is to complete the search process by early spring in the hope of selecting a superintendent as close to July 1 as possible, Bussard said. July 1 is the start of the 2022-23 fiscal/academic year.

In December, the board hired veteran educator Patricia Sanker to serve as acting superintendent to manage the district while the Chester County Intermediate Unit coordinates the search.

The job opening has been posted on websites serving the intermediate unit and professional organizations such as the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators, Bussard said. “They [Chester County Intermediate Unit] are sending what they call a specific invitation to apply to an extensive contact list of school administrators predominantly in Pennsylvania, but also in Delaware and New Jersey.”

“Updates will be posted on the district website and, each month, I will provide an oral update as well,” Bussard said.

Board meetings tend to be held the first, second and third Thursdays of each month starting at 7 p.m. The first two meetings are for board committees to deliberate on policy decisions and budget matters. The third meeting is for the board as to vote to take action on items discussed in committee.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.