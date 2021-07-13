Families have until Thursday to request a repeat of a grade level

Families have until this Thursday to file paperwork with their school district requesting that their student repeat a grade out of concern for learning loss due to COVID-19.
On June 30, Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law Act 66 that allows a repeat, even if the student met the requirements to be promoted to the next grade level.
As of Tuesday morning, South Middleton School District has received about four requests from families evenly split between elementary and secondary students.
“We have to honor them,” Superintendent Matthew Strine said of the requests. “We want all students to be successful and to meet their potential. If there is a family or student that believes that did not occur in the past 18 months, we would like to offer that opportunity for them to meet that potential.”
There are important considerations for families to weigh before making the decision to have a student repeat a grade, Strine said. “Sometimes, there’s a stigma attached to it.”
Research has also documented drawbacks for students who don’t move on with their peers, Strine said. “Things get complicated when you get to the secondary level. Credits determine where you are at in sequence.”
It is conceivable that students who repeat a grade under Act 66 may graduate with many more credits than they need for a diploma, Strine said. So far, there has been only one request involving a Boiling Springs High School student.
Strine has heard of cases throughout the state where parents and families wanted to know about the eligibility requirements of student athletes under the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association.
COVID-19 caused the widespread cancellation or abbreviation of sports seasons that could affect the ability of high school students to earn athletic scholarships to colleges and universities.
“PIAA is holding firm on four years of high school eligibility,” Strine said. “You can repeat the academic year, but not the athletic year. That’s not a factor for us, but I could see where it would be a factor for some individual families.”
Because there are only four requests for a repeat grade, the impact on school district operations should be negligible heading into the 2021-22 school year, he said.
On July 8, the Carlisle Area School Board convened an education committee meeting during which the topic of the new state law came up briefly for discussion.
During that meeting, Superintendent Christina Spielbauer reported there have been no parental inquiries pursuant to Act 66. Repeating a grade level is not always the best course of action, Spielbauer said. “We will do it on an individual basis.”
Spielbauer was unavailable for comment Tuesday.
Cumberland Valley School District posted on its website a July 6 notice about the deadline this Thursday for parents to email a completed form to their child’s building principal.
“Once you do that, a meeting will be scheduled to discuss what retention will look like for your child and what you hope to accomplish by having them retained,” the notice reads. “The meeting and discussion are purely for the District to better understand your needs and to provide information to you about retention.
“Many schools across Pennsylvania were not in session for face-to-face instruction for most of last school year,” the notice reads. “In October of 2020, only 62 schools in PA were providing 5-days-per-week [of] face-to-face instruction. Eight ... were the elementary schools in the Cumberland Valley School District. As late as last February, more than 50% of Pennsylvania students had not been given the option to even step foot in a classroom. Even with the opportunities we [Cumberland Valley] were able to provide to students last year, we know there may be some families who believe repeating the year may be in their child’s best interest.”
