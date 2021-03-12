Face-to-face instruction for grades 1-3 in Mechanicsburg doubles to four days a week starting Monday

The Mechanicsburg Area School Board ratified an agreement this week with district teachers on a scheduled increase of face-to-face instruction time for primary students in grades 1-3, to be initiated next week.

Starting Monday, in-person classes in the district’s four primary-grade buildings will increase from two to four days per week. Grades 1-3 students will spend a portion of their school day “with another staff member in a different instructional space similar to what they currently do in art or music class,” Superintendent Mark Leidy said recently.

Student groups will rotate in and out of classrooms so that all students will receive direct instruction from their teacher. The district is initiating these methods at primary-grade levels “to help ensure social distancing by maintaining a limited number of students in the classroom at any given time,” Leidy has said.

At a virtual meeting Tuesday night, school board members ratified a Memorandum of Understanding-Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Mechanicsburg Area Education Association. District business administrator Greg Longwell described the agreement as “a temporary adjustment to the existing contract (between the two parties).”