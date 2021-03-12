Face-to-face instruction for grades 1-3 in Mechanicsburg doubles to four days a week starting Monday

The Mechanicsburg Area School Board ratified an agreement this week with district teachers on a scheduled increase of face-to-face instruction time for primary students in grades 1-3, to be initiated next week.
Starting Monday, in-person classes in the district’s four primary-grade buildings will increase from two to four days per week. Grades 1-3 students will spend a portion of their school day “with another staff member in a different instructional space similar to what they currently do in art or music class,” Superintendent Mark Leidy said recently.
Student groups will rotate in and out of classrooms so that all students will receive direct instruction from their teacher. The district is initiating these methods at primary-grade levels “to help ensure social distancing by maintaining a limited number of students in the classroom at any given time,” Leidy has said.
At a virtual meeting Tuesday night, school board members ratified a Memorandum of Understanding-Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Mechanicsburg Area Education Association. District business administrator Greg Longwell described the agreement as “a temporary adjustment to the existing contract (between the two parties).”
“The temporary adjustment allows the teacher planning period to be moved outside of the student day. Doing so assists with schedules in our primary elementary buildings. The Memorandum of Understanding is meant to assist with the (upcoming) pivot of our grade 1-3 buildings,” Longwell told The Sentinel on Wednesday.
The association members approved the Memorandum of Understanding on March 5, association president Matthew Stern said Wednesday.
“We were happy to collaborate with the administration and school board to find a plan to move forward with the return of primary students to four days a week. The teachers of MASD are a dedicated group who care deeply about their students and our community,” Stern said in a statement on Wednesday.
Construction update
Also this week, the school board authorized construction contracts totaling $11,361,772 for the Northside Elementary School expansion and renovation project scheduled to begin this spring. The project is slated for “substantial completion” by August 2022.
Planned work at Northside involves constructing a single-story addition with four regular classrooms, one open collaborative-style classroom, dedicated rooms for art and music, and a new media center. A small addition to the school’s existing kitchen is also in the works, as well as renovations to the existing media center. A site reconfiguration is also on tap to improve and fully separate the school’s bus and parent drop-off areas.
The Northside project is the final leg of a widespread district initiative to renovate and/or expand all of its elementary-level buildings, work that began in 2016. Contracts approved on Tuesday include:
General construction – Lobar Inc., Dillsburg, $7,612,000.
HVAC – Frey Lutz Corp., Lancaster, $1,244,400.
Plumbing – Jay R. Reynolds Inc., Willow Street, $709,500.
Electrical – McCarty and Son, Ephrata, $1,664,872.
Asbestos abatement – Sargent Enterprises, Jim Thorpe, $11,335,772 base bid, $26,000 alternate #1.
HVAC project
In other news, the board approved a contract this week totaling $189,750 for a HVAC panel mitigation project at the middle school scheduled for this summer. Work will include the installation of 12 modular mitigation kits, new hardware replacements, panel upgrades and new HVAC wiring.
Finally, the school board on Tuesday approved a partial school calendar for 2021-22 that includes a student start date of Aug. 30, 2021, and end date of June 8, 2022. Leidy said he wanted to initiate a partial calendar for now “to get those dates our there” for family vacation planning purposes. A calendar with additional dates for the upcoming school year will be finalized later this spring, he said.
A statement accompanying next year’s partial calendar reads, “The district looks forward to next school year where there is hope that we can return to a normal schedule. There have been a lot of lessons learned from COVID-19, some of which may bring improvements to the calendar.
“One such change may result in the inclusion of several planned days for alternative student schedules.”