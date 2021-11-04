Estep unveils plan to mentor his own successor for South Middleton School District

If all goes according to plan, South Middleton School Board could hire an assistant to the superintendent who could start working for the school district on July 1, 2022.

Superintendent James Estep outlined a plan Monday that would enable him to mentor the assistant through the 2022-23 school year with the possibility of that person taking over as chief executive as early as July 1, 2023.

Estep rolled out his central office restructuring plan the day before voters hit the polls to decide the fate of five seats on the nine-member board.

Preliminary results from the election Tuesday show that incumbent Brad Group and four newcomers will take office in early December. Group, a retired teacher, was appointed to the board in early August to replace Edith Rob who died in a July 2 traffic accident.

In early September, the board hired Estep to serve as district superintendent for up to three years from Sept. 11, 2021, through Sept. 10, 2024. He replaced Matthew Strine who stepped down on Aug. 30.

“When I was hired, part of my job was to look at the organizational structure to come up with some options for a structure of the future that seemed most sensible to deal with the things that are in front of us,” Estep said Monday. “I was also asked to try and help the board develop a degree of continuity by creating a succession plan.”

His plan calls for merging all the job responsibilities of the director of curriculum and instruction into the newly approved job description of assistant to the superintendent. As a result, the director position, currently occupied by Melanie Shaver-Durham, would be abolished effective July 1, 2022.

When he was asked Monday about the future of Shaver-Durham in the district, Estep said that she would have the option of applying for the position of assistant to the superintendent.

Time of the essence

Estep rolled out the plan Monday because he wanted an early start on the search for applicants. He asked board members for input on two search options.

One option would post the position on statewide online job sites that serve school districts. The other option would involve having Estep reach out to professional contacts he has made during his career.

“My preference is that you post it on the job sites,” board member Stacey Knavel told Estep. “To not do so would limit the pool of applicants with the new board. You can certainly reach out to people.”

“I thought it was fair to both boards,” Estep said. “It’s fair that this board gets it established, so that I can get the posting out and the recruitment started. It’s fair to the incoming board that they would have full ability to vet the applicants and eventually name who that person will be. They will have full authority.”

“Time is of the essence,” board member Bethanne Sellers said. “Not only are we experiencing substitute shortages, but we’re experiencing teacher and administrative shortages.”

“That’s going to become increasingly problematic for all school districts,” Estep said. “There are 70% fewer people choosing to enter teacher preparation programs than there were five years ago. It’s already having an effect on the availability of teachers and substitutes.

“It has an effect all the way up the chain,” he said. “You can’t be a principal without first being a teacher and you can’t be a superintendent without first being a principal.”

Earlier in the meeting Monday, the board accepted the resignation of Jessica White as supervisor of special education. The resulting vacancy means two top-level administrative jobs are open.

The distinction

The supervisor vacancy has already been posted internally and externally, Estep said. He needed guidance from the board Monday before posting the assistant position. During the meeting Monday, Estep clarified the difference between the terms “assistant to the superintendent” and “assistant superintendent.”

“If you title this position ‘assistant superintendent’, it becomes a position like mine,” he said. “I’m a commissioned officer of the state of Pennsylvania. Under the rules for a commissioned officer, you must be given a contract of a minimum of three years and a maximum of five years. The same holds true for an assistant superintendent.”

However, if the board titles the position “assistant to the superintendent”, there is no requirement for a contract and the person would fall under the Act 93 compensation plan for district administrators, Estep said. This approach would give both the applicant and the new board greater flexibility, he said.

“You’re not tied to giving them a contact that you have to ride out,” Estep said. “You are protecting yourself and them if they are not the right fit to be the next superintendent.”

Posting the position in November opens the possibility that applicants could be interviewed as early as January. It is conceivable that an assistant could be hired as early as March, giving that person time to give enough notice to their current employer.

“In a perfect world, the new person could step into my role on July 1, 2023,” Estep said. “My contract is until 2024, but if I can retire in 2023, I’m going to if I can.”

Estep, 55, of Mount Union, Huntingdon County, has been an educator for about 33 years. Though he retired in July after 11 years as superintendent of the Mifflin County School District (a move he announced last November), Estep said he heard of the need in South Middleton and offered his services.

