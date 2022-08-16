Estep set to retire early as superintendent of South Middleton School District

James Estep plans to retire as superintendent of South Middleton School District effective Jan. 2.

School board members Monday approved his request to break away early from his contract that was set to expire on Sept. 10, 2024.

The board has not decided whether to search for a new superintendent or to promote Kevin O’Donnell, the assistant to the superintendent.

“I’m just running out of gas,” Estep said Monday. “I’ve been doing it a long time. I just feel it’s time for me to go.”

Estep, who will depart public education after 35 years of full-time experience, plans to settle into retirement locally. He spent part of Monday setting up an account with a local credit union to handle the mortgage on a house under construction in South Middleton Township.

“I don’t believe there are any coincidences,” Estep told board members Monday. “I’m a true believer in that. At the time you guys reached out to me, we both needed each other. In this particular time, I possess a certain set of skills that make it workable to help out here in South Middleton. That’s not to say that I would have been your best solution for the long-term.

“I appreciate how welcome everyone has made me feel,” Estep said. “I appreciate the candor. I wish I would’ve found South Middleton a long time ago. It’s a great place. It speaks volumes about South Middleton that I want to uproot and come over here. That’s on you guys.”

In June, Estep’s wife retired as a career as a fifth-grade teacher in the Mifflin County School District. As empty-nesters, they decided to resettle in Cumberland County by next March to be closer to their two children, one of whom lives in Washington, D.C., and the other in northern Virginia.

“I really like it over here,” Estep said. “I love this district. I love the accessibility this area affords to air transportation, rail transportation and major highways. It’s going to put me about an hour to 90 minutes closer.”

District in flux

In August 2021, South Middleton School District found itself in a state of flux. The school board that summer had terminated the contract of Superintendent Matthew Strine following his admission to plagiarizing a speech during a graduation ceremony that June.

At the time, Estep was 55 and living in Mount Union, Huntingdon County. He had been an educator for about 33 years and retired in July 2021 after 11 years as superintendent of the Mifflin County School District. Estep heard of the need in South Middleton and offered his services.

The school board initially approved an agreement with Estep to serve as acting superintendent for about a year while the search continued for a replacement for Strine, who stepped down on Aug. 30, 2021. However, a complication developed after the Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System denied the request by Estep to work as an interim superintendent so soon after Mifflin County. The system had a rule that a certain period of time has to pass before a retired administrator could take on the job of an emergency or interim superintendent.

On Aug. 23, 2021, Estep attended an in-service day of training during which he spoke with teachers and toured buildings and grounds. On that day, he expressed admiration for South Middleton and asked former Board President Elizabeth Knouse if it would be possible for him to serve as superintendent on a long-term basis. That contract was approved last September.

“When Mr. Estep was hired as our superintendent, he was tasked with several immediate goals which included filling many vacant administrative positions,” Board President Brad Group said Monday. “He was also asked to develop and implement a leadership transition plan. He knew that retirement was in his near future.

“Mr. Estep has accomplished much of the goals around recruiting and hiring qualified personnel for the central office,” Group said. “He began work on the leadership transition plan. Although his contract was to conclude in 2024, the current board was aware that he would probably exercise his right not to complete his contract. The board has been involved in the planning and approval of several items related to the current leadership transition plan.”

In preparation for retirement, Estep in November unveiled a portion of the transition plan that involved mentoring an assistant to the superintendent. The board would have the option of appointing that assistant to the position of superintendent if the board and the assistant were confident that the appointment was a good fit for the district.

Assistant superintendent

The board last spring hired O’Donnell as assistant starting in early May. When asked Monday, Group said the board has yet to make a decision on whether to promote O’Donnell or search for a new superintendent.

“The board will continue to implement this plan as it relates to finding the next superintendent for the district,” Group said. “The board has consulted with the district solicitor and is exploring which option would be the best fit for choosing Mr. Estep’s replacement.”

As of Monday, the situation in the central office has stabilized and is going well, Estep said. “I’ve accomplished the core objectives that I set out to accomplish when I was brought on. We have put together a pretty solid [leadership] team. I’ve worked with the board on a succession plan. We have people in place working directly under [team members] with the capacity to step up and slide right in.

“I’m hoping board members are going to take a good look at him as a potential candidate,” Estep said of O’Donnell. “Kevin came in committed to the community. He built a house near Mount Holly Springs. He settled his family in. He’s been fully engaged since his start in early May.”

Prior to that, O’Donnell used vacation days from his prior job with the Mifflin County School District to begin his transition to working for South Middleton School District, Estep said.

“He’s doing a phenomenal job,” Estep said. “He has availed himself to every staff member. Starting with his first or second week on-the-job, Kevin was going into school buildings and essentially parking himself there for two full days in every building. He had appointments with individual staff members and principals, so that they could talk to him about what they saw as strengths in the district and where they saw improvement. He’s fully engaged with them.”

When asked Monday if O’Donnell was ready for the responsibilities of superintendent, Estep said O’Donnell was offered a superintendent position three years ago when he was a building principal for the Mifflin County School District.

“He chose to turn it down because he wanted to develop his central office skills,” Estep said. “Shortly after that, Kevin was promoted to districtwide chief academic officer. I’ve been mentoring him for 10 years. He will bring a kind of energy into the system.”

Already, O’Donnell has taken steps to revitalize the district’s safety and security plan, Estep said. “This has not been really touched since 2003. He has been reviewing all our federal grants to get those squared away for the coming school year.”

“The board has consulted with the solicitor. I’m going to be respectful of their process and let it play out,” O’Donnell said.