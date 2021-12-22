Estep recommends calendar revisions for South Middleton School District to build up professional development time

South Middleton School District might revise its 2022-23 calendar to allow for a monthly block of at least two hours of dedicated staff time for professional development and curriculum directives.

Each block may take the form of a once-per-month early dismissal or a delay in the start of a school day, Superintendent James Estep said Monday.

The blocks could result in the loss of at least 18 hours of instructional time over the course of the next academic year, he said.

In exchange, Estep would have more time to work with teachers on improved instructional planning at the grade level and subject area level.

“It will be a great investment of time for the staff, which I truly believe they need,” he told school board members. “The end goal is to create better instruction.”

State law requires school districts to provide a minimum of 990 hours of instruction at the secondary level and 900 hours of instruction at the elementary level.

“We are well beyond that already in terms of instructional hours,” Estep said. “Losing 18 hours would not put us in any jeopardy with the bottom requirement amount.

“We already passed a calendar for next school year [2022-23],” he said. “I want to come back to you [the school board] in one or two months to have some conversations.”

Meanwhile, Estep plans to meet with the liaison between the district and local preschools to get input on whether it would be better for local families to structure the once-per-month blocks as a cycle of early dismissals or late starts.

Board member Eric Berry asked if the monthly block would be on the same day of the month. “No not necessarily,” Estep said.

“I want to make sure that parents have that calendar well in advance,” Berry said.

“That’s why I brought it up in December,” Estep said. “We can come back and make that slight revision to the calendar in January or February. Then the parents have five to six months to prepare.”

The monthly blocks could start up in August or September 2022 and run through May or June 2023.

Board member Bethanne Sellers asked Estep to revisit the change in school start times that took effect in 2019-20.

One goal of that policy change was to allow the staff more time to collaborate in support of student achievement. It may be better for teachers to have a dedicated block of monthly professional time rather than shorter blips of time scattered here and there to improve instruction, Sellers said.

Estep said he only suggested a two-hour block as a minimum. If feasible, he would prefer to make the monthly block as much as 2½ to 3 hours.

“Two hours was the least amount while still giving time for staff to get something done,” Estep said.

Board member Bill Hartman recommended that Estep survey parents on the impact a once-per-month early dismissal or late start could have on their schedule.

The change in school start times created a lot of confusion among district residents, Hartman said. “It literally changed people’s lives around.”

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

