Estep lands three-year contract as superintendent for South Middleton School District

On Aug. 23, Estep attended an in-service day of training during which he spoke with teachers and toured buildings and grounds. On that day, he expressed admiration for South Middleton School District and asked School Board President Elizabeth Knouse if it would be possible for him to serve as superintendent on a long-term basis.

From Aug. 23 to Sept. 2, the South Middleton School Board convened six executive sessions to discuss personnel issues — mostly surrounding the proposal to hire Estep to be superintendent for a period not to exceed three years, board vice president John Greenbaum said Tuesday. He thanked Estep for changing his plans.

“I know you had turnover in your leadership staff,” Estep said. “I feel reinvigorated because three to four weeks ago I was eyeing what I was going to do in retirement.

“I’m hoping I can be the right person at the right time,” he said. “I want to come in and help stabilize things. I want to help finish the assembly of the leadership team over the next few years. Because my greatest area of strength is in financial affairs, I want to dig into the finances to make sure we are in a good place and continue to head in a good direction.”