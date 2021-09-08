Estep lands three-year contract as superintendent for South Middleton School District

The South Middleton School Board Tuesday hired James A. Estep to serve as district superintendent for the next three years, starting Monday.
Board members voted 8-0 to approve a contract with Estep that runs from Sept. 11, 2021, through Sept. 10, 2024, with a starting salary of $175,000.
“I thank the board for placing your faith in me,” Estep said. “I’m very pleased to be coming in and trying to help you at this time. I saw in this board a group of people who said we have some problems we would like to fix. I’m looking forward to it.”
Estep, 55, of Mount Union, Huntingdon County, has been an educator for about 33 years. Though he retired in July after 11 years as superintendent of the Mifflin County School District (a move he announced in November), Estep said he heard of the need in South Middleton and offered his services.
In August, the board approved an agreement with Estep to serve as acting superintendent for about a year while the search continued for a permanent replacement for Matthew Strine, who stepped down on Aug. 30.
However, a complication developed after the Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System denied the request by Estep to work as an interim superintendent so soon after leaving Mifflin County. PSERS has a rule that a certain period of time has to pass before a retired administrator could take on the job of an emergency or interim superintendent.
On Aug. 23, Estep attended an in-service day of training during which he spoke with teachers and toured buildings and grounds. On that day, he expressed admiration for South Middleton School District and asked School Board President Elizabeth Knouse if it would be possible for him to serve as superintendent on a long-term basis.
From Aug. 23 to Sept. 2, the South Middleton School Board convened six executive sessions to discuss personnel issues — mostly surrounding the proposal to hire Estep to be superintendent for a period not to exceed three years, board vice president John Greenbaum said Tuesday. He thanked Estep for changing his plans.
“I know you had turnover in your leadership staff,” Estep said. “I feel reinvigorated because three to four weeks ago I was eyeing what I was going to do in retirement.
“I’m hoping I can be the right person at the right time,” he said. “I want to come in and help stabilize things. I want to help finish the assembly of the leadership team over the next few years. Because my greatest area of strength is in financial affairs, I want to dig into the finances to make sure we are in a good place and continue to head in a good direction.”
Procedurally, the board needed to rescind its earlier agreement with Estep before voting on the three-year contract. Both decisions were unanimous. Board President Liz Knouse was absent.
Greenbaum said Estep has already made appearances in the community to introduce himself to local families and residents.
Born in Princeton, New Jersey, Estep was raised in Mount Union. He graduated from Bridgewater College in Virginia with a bachelor’s degree in English and later earned a master’s degree and his superintendent certification from Shippensburg University.
Estep started his career in education as an English teacher at James Buchanan High School in Mercersburg before transitioning at age 27 to high school principal with the Juniata Valley School District.
From there, Estep was a principal in the Fannett-Metal School District in Franklin County before serving first as a principal and then as superintendent of the Brookville Area School District in Jefferson County. In 2006, Estep became superintendent of the Mount Union Area School District before his most current job as the Mifflin County superintendent from 2010 to 2021.
Married with three grown children, Estep plans to rent an apartment to stay in Cumberland County during the work week. His wife is a teacher with the Mount Union Area School District.
The contract with Estep calls for a starting salary of $175,000 for the period ending June 30, 2022. Effective July 1, 2022, Estep will receive a 2.5% annual salary increase provided he rates as satisfactory or higher on his annual performance evaluation.
Board members Tuesday thanked Melanie Shaver-Durham and Alex Smith for stepping in as acting superintendents during the start of the school year from Aug. 30 to the end of this week.
Strine, a Shippensburg-area native, was hired in 2018 to lead the district under a five-year contract scheduled to run through June 30, 2023. In mid-July, Strine came under fire after parents began sharing a YouTube video that compared Strine’s June 10 graduation message to Boiling Springs High School students to a commencement address given at Harvard University in 2011 by actress and comedian Amy Poehler.
Strine publicly apologized for the “lapse of judgment” that resulted in him lifting portions of Poehler’s address, often with a few words added or removed.
Following negotiations with Strine and his attorney, the board announced on Aug. 13 that a severance agreement had been reached to terminate his contract. The board approved that agreement on Aug. 16.
New director of business operations
In related action, board members hired Tina Darchicourt to serve as district director of business and operations for the next five years starting in early November.
The board voted 6-2 to approve a contract with Darchicourt that runs from Nov. 8, 2021, through June 30, 2026, with a starting salary of $138,000. Effective July 1, 2022, she will receive an annual salary increase of 3% provided she rates as proficient or satisfactory on her annual performance evaluation.
Greenbaum joined board member Jonathan Still in voting against the five-year contract with Darchicourt, who works for Camp Hill School District.
Still said he based his “no” vote on contract language that would allow Darchicourt to cash in unused sick leave days upon her retirement or departure from South Middleton School District.
In the age of a pandemic, the board should rethink a practice that incentivizes employees not to use sick days when they really should, he said.
Still had no problem with Darchicourt filling the job. “She is the perfect person for the position,” Still said. “We need her desperately.”
He thanked Nicole Weber for her years of service to South Middleton School District. Darchicourt will replace Weber who recently submitted her resignation.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.