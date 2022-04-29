ESSER III Do's, Don'ts and Depends

The following list of potential uses is based on information gleaned from the Pennsylvania Department of Education website.

ESSER III do’s

School districts can use ESSER III funds to:

Provide professional training to teachers and staff

Offset costs associated with extending the school year or day

Make technology purchases

Upgrade devices to provide more reliable connectivity

Provide mental health support to students

Undertake certain high priority facility repairs and improvements

Develop or expand in-school student support centers that provide mentoring, counseling and social and emotional learning support through individual or group sessions

Construct outdoor classrooms, meeting spaces and eating area. The Education Department recommends that districts first seek input from stakeholders to gauge their support for such outdoor spaces.

Install an update to a building HVAC system

Purchase equipment and services that enhance cyber-security infrastructure

ESSER III don’ts

School districts may not use ESSER III funds to:

Repave an existing parking lot or road

Fund construction and/or renovation projects scheduled prior to March 13, 2020, the date of the general shutdown of public schools. There may be some latitude if the district can prove that the scope of work had to be adjusted due to the impact of the pandemic.

A roof replacement project, if it was scheduled, planned or budgeted prior to the pandemic or considered routine maintenance

Purchase gift cards, store cards or prepaid debit cards, mostly because of the difficulty in tracking whether the federal funds are used for an allowable purchase and because of the potential for waste or abuse.

ESSER III depends

Certain uses of ESSER III funds hinge on whether the proposed expenditure meets certain eligibility requirements as specified under the American Recovery Act, which is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Education. Those requirements include whether the use is reasonable and necessary and whether it would assist the district in preventing, preparing for and responding to future cases of COVID-19. These uses include:

Lead mitigation or asbestos abatement, especially if this work is connected with the renovation of an existing building to prepare space for social distancing

A land or building purchase

A building lease, particularly if the lease agreement would provide space for a finite period to implement mitigation measures

A roof replacement or restoration project if it allows students to move into a wing or a part of a building not previously used for instruction, so as to maximize space for social distancing.

An increase in base teacher salary. The Education Department has cautioned not to raise salaries beyond what the district can afford after the ESSER III funds run out.

Stipends and bonuses to teachers for additional responsibilities taken on during the COVID-19 response and recovery. Again, the department has urged caution.

Additional substitute teachers and/or an increase in pay for substitutes

Hiring staff to oversee COVID case management, contact tracing and other mitigation strategies

A scholarship program to encourage graduating high school students to enter education as a career. The Education Department recommends that if scholarships are offered, the district enters into an agreement with the student that commits them to serve as a teacher within the district for a period of time as a repayment of their scholarship.

A reverse scholarship program that can be used as a retention strategy where current teachers would be offered funds to pay off student loans or continuing education credits

Field trips designed to re-engage students negatively impacted by the pandemic

Store gift cards and prepaid debit cards that help homeless families purchase materials necessary for students to participate in school activities

School library materials including print books, audios and videos, as well as digital content materials and subscriptions

Purchase new food service equipment, if new equipment is necessary to open up space to maximize physical distancing

