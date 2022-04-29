ESSER I and ESSER II uses focused primarily on pandemic response

ESSER I funds have been used by area school districts to:

Coordinate preparedness and response efforts to COVID-19

Provide principals and other school leaders with resources to address individual school needs

Address the unique needs of low-income children, children with disabilities, English learners, racial and ethnic minorities, homeless students, and foster care youths

Implement systems to improve preparedness and response efforts

Deliver professional development for school district staff on sanitation to minimize the spread of infectious disease and to purchase supplies to sanitize and clean district facilities

Plan for and coordinate operations during long-term closures, including how to provide meals, technology for online learning and educational services consistent with state requirements

Purchase educational technology for students, including hardware, software and connectivity

Provide staff and student mental health services and supports

Plan and implement summer learning and supplemental afterschool programs

ESSER II funds have been used by area school districts to:

Follow through on all the permitted uses under ESSER I

Address learning loss among low-income students, children with disabilities, English learners, racial and ethnic minorities, homeless students and children and youths in foster care

Administer and use assessments to track academic progress and assist educators in meeting students’ academic needs

Provide information and assistance to parents and families on how they can support students in a remote learning environment

Track student attendance and improve student engagement in remote learning

Making school facility repairs and improvements to reduce the risk of virus transmission and exposure to environmental health hazards

Inspect, test, repair and implement projects that improve the indoor air quality in school facilities, including heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems, filtering, purification and other air cleaning, fans, control systems and window and door repair and replacement

— Joseph Cress, The Sentinel

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.