Emergency vehicles may have gated access to now-closed Bellaire Drive

The average speed of motorists using Bellaire Drive was almost double the posted 15-mph speed limit, according to preliminary data from a traffic study currently underway by Carlisle Borough.

In late May, the borough placed traffic counter devices along the private two-lane road that runs through the center of the main Carlisle Area School District campus.

For years, motorists have been using the Bellaire Drive as a shortcut between Route 74/Waggoner’s Gap Road and West Penn Street. The district-owned road is permanently closed to thru traffic starting this week.

In a May 16 memo posted on the district website, Director of Operations Eric Sands cited two reasons for closing the road.

The closure is necessary for the construction of an artificial turf field on the east side of Bellaire Drive across from the football stadium, Sands said. The shortcut creates unnecessary vehicle traffic between the school buildings, often compromising the safety of students traveling by foot on the campus.

Traffic data

The first phase of the multistep traffic study started on May 20 when the borough received permission from the district to place the devices along Bellaire Drive.

For about a week, the devices collected data on average daily trips and the speed of vehicles moving in both directions along the road, Borough Engineer Mark Malarich said last week. The study found there was an average of 1,100 northbound and 1,000 southbound trips every day on Bellaire Drive.

The average speed of the vehicles was between 28 and 29 mph, Malarich said. This data was shared with district officials, reinforcing what they already suspected.

“We saw a speed of over 60 mph up in the vicinity of the high school complex,” Sands said last week. There were at least 134 cases of motorists traveling over 40 mph, almost triple the posted limit.

When asked if there have been accidents or close calls, Sands was unable to cite definitive numbers, but called out the threat.

“We know that people drive distracted,” Sands said. “We know that people text and drive. In my eyes, having a road going through the middle of our campus is an unnecessary risk that we are able to mitigate.”

Opticom optimism

In May, the announcement of the road closure drew a response from Nathan Harig, assistant chief of administration for Cumberland Goodwill EMS. Harig said he was concerned that the lack of thru access could have a serious impact on the response times and emergency routes that have been planned out by the ambulance service and other first-responders.

On June 7, Harig attended a meeting with Sands and Assistant Superintendent Colleen Friend during which the issue of access by emergency vehicles was discussed. Representatives from the Union Fire Company and Carlisle Fire and Rescue Services also attended the meeting.

“We definitely appreciate that they are listening to our concerns,” Harig said of district officials. “They came to the meeting realizing that there are legitimate public safety concerns that they had to come up with solutions for.”

One suggestion was to have the district install gates at the north and south end of the stadium where access could be triggered by an Opticom system mounted on many emergency vehicles, Harig said. First-responders use Opticom to change traffic signals at key intersections to facilitate a quicker response to an emergency.

“It was nice that we didn’t have to work from scratch to get the gate concept and how to trigger it accepted,” Harig said. “It really came down to ‘What’s the best technology to use’ versus ‘Do we need this.’”

Sands said much of the discussion focused on the interface between technology options available to the district and the Opticom system. “I was able to get in contact with the company just yesterday,” Sands said Thursday. “We’re looking into it.”

“We want to make sure we are not inhibiting a timely response,” Friend said of first-responders. “We’re going to make sure that they can go through Bellaire Drive despite it being closed [to the general public].”

In recent days, Sands and school superintendent Colleen Friend had similar meetings with Borough Manager Susan Armstrong, a borough council member, representatives from the borough police force and the Carlisle regional special police. Plans are in the works to also have meetings with first-responders from North Middleton Township.

Local police officers have key fobs to access school buildings on the main district campus, Friend said. One idea may be to link each fob to a receiver on each security gate to allow for emergency access, she said.

Traffic diversions

Aside from affecting access, closing Bellaire Drive would also divert motorists accustomed to the shortcut to neighborhood streets including two intersections that have a history of crashes and near misses, Harig said. He identified the intersections as B and Franklin streets and West North and Franklin streets.

The counter devices that were used on Bellaire Drive were moved to these intersections to collect data on the volume and speed of traffic before and after the scheduled closure of the district-owned road, Malarich said. The plan is to analyze the data to determine what traffic control adjustments might be needed at each intersection, he said.

Because B Street is a state road, the borough would need approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation before any improvements are made to that intersection with Franklin Street, Malarich said. Since Franklin and West North streets are borough-owned, PennDOT approval would not be needed to change the traffic controls at that intersection.

Meanwhile, district officials have had conversations with the Carlisle Regional Special Police on how to control traffic flow during arrival and dismissal times and along neighborhood streets that could be impacted by the closure.

Every year, the district conducts an analysis on the best way to deploy special fire police based on what areas need coverage and the routes students walk to and from school, Sands said.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

