Education Department Officials: Pa. schools can reopen in-person teaching on July 1

“One of the considerations in the plan is understanding not every family may want, or be able, to send their kids physically back to school,” Rivera said.

Some districts have already begun to work up plans that could result in summer school classes, he said. Many districts are likely to implement school year calendars that are a departure from their traditional approach, Rivera said.

K-12 schools that want to start teaching students in person will have to develop plans that are tailored to each school’s particular conditions. Local health agencies must be consulted, and the plan must be submitted to the state Education Department.

Schools will have to identify a pandemic coordinator, ensure those at higher risk of infection are protected, monitor for symptoms, limit large gatherings, issue hygiene guidelines and address cleaning, face masks, social distancing. They may want to require regular temperature checks of students, Rivera said, and need to figure out how to respond to those who show fever.

One particular challenge will be in finding a workable approach to school bus systems and other transportation methods, Rivera said, warning of “significant hardships.”