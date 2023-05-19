The Boiling Springs High School stadium complex will be open this summer for public use on a trial basis.

South Middleton School Board members passed a motion recently allowing daily access to start the day after the Class of 2023 graduates.

Graduation at Ecker Field is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 6, with rain dates slated for June 7 and June 8. The trial period will continue until Aug. 24, the first day of school for students.

Public use is permitted when school is not in session, there are no organized events or sports practices, and no scheduled maintenance on the turf and track, according to the motion.

“If any damage, vandalism or conflicts arise during the trial period the administration will close the facility to public use,” the motion said.

The board will review the trial period at its Aug. 21 public meeting and then develop a formal resolution for consideration on Sept. 5. While public access will be permitted during the interim, it will be limited since school will be in session and fall sports teams will be using the stadium.

During the entire trial period, no outside teams or organizations will be permitted to use the complex to organize a practice or event.

The district has released the following set of rules and guidelines for public use:

• Activities are at your own risk. The district does not accept any liability for injuries.

• Any damages resulting from the misuse of property will be the responsibility of the user.

• The complex will be closed from dusk to dawn

• No animals will be permitted in the complex

• Sport specific shoes for track use are permissible (i.e. track spikes). All other metal spikes are not permitted on the turf and track.

• No bicycles, scooters, skateboards or roller blades are permitted on the turf and track.

• No motorized vehicles are permitted

• No golfing is permitted.

• No beverages except for water are permitted on the turf and track

• No gum, candy or food is permitted in the complex.

The school district first closed public access to the complex in late August 2018 to limit wear and tear on the track and the all-purpose artificial turf field.

The track and turf had exceeded their life expectancy. The closure was intended to extend their life for student athletes and physical education classes.

In February 2020, the school board awarded $960,151 in contracts to replace the worn-out track and turf. That project was completed that summer.

Since then, there has been a complete turnover in the school board and district administration along with renewed calls by residents to reopen the complex to the public.

At a board facilities committee meeting on May 9, Superintendent Kevin J. O’Donnell Jr. presented the trial period as an option first suggested by board member Tony Lucido.

Committee members Brandon Hall and Jim Decker discussed the option and passed it on as a recommendation to the full board. The board approved the motion at its May 15 meeting.

During the most recent meeting, board member Shannon Snyder asked about how the district plans to monitor public usage.

“Our staff does not work evenings during the summer,” O’Donnell said, adding the district plans to limit access to a single gate near the home side of the field. That gate will be fitted with a timed electronic lock.

“It’s part of our daily procedures to check on our facilities first thing in the morning,” O’Donnell said. “Some of our [security] cameras do hit the turf area from the high school, the [Yellow Breeches] middle school and from Iron Forge [Elementary School].”

Decker thanked fellow board members for having faith and confidence in local residents to self-police their use of the stadium complex.

“Boiling Springs is a tight-knit community,” Decker said. “The school district is a big part of that as are our sports facilities. This is a good opportunity for our community.”

Board member Robin Scherer made an appeal to the public.

“People need to realize that we have one turf,” she said. “If there is any damage to that turf, it knocks out the season for whatever sport is in play.” She asked people not to kick soccer balls into field hockey nets.

“It hurts those nets,” Scherer said. “It forces us to buy new nets and everything has a price tag associated with it. I hope that everybody uses it [the stadium complex] responsibly.”