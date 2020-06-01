You are the owner of this article.
East Pennsboro to host Walk the Stage photo op for graduating seniors

East Pennsboro School District logo

Graduating seniors of East Pennsboro Area High School will have the opportunity this Tuesday and Wednesday to walk across the stage and have photos taken in their cap and gown.

The East Pennsboro Education Foundation had arranged for a photographer to be available at the high school stadium from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and from 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday. However, due to inclement weather, the Walk the Stage event on Tuesday will be held in the high school gymnasium.

Health and safety protocols tied to the COVID-19 pandemic have disrupted the ability of school districts throughout Pennsylvania to have traditional in-person graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020.

As an alternative, the foundation working with the district has invited seniors to schedule a timeslot when they can come in to have photos take of them walking the stage to receive their diploma. Other photo opportunities include the scoreboard with 2020 in lights and various backdrops that incorporate the East Pennsboro district logo.

Each senior received an email outlining the procedure for reserving a timeslot. All protocols will be followed including the requirement for students and family members to wear masks.

Graduates will not be able to attend if they have a fever, shortness of breath or a cough or have been around anyone with symptoms in the last seven days. A maximum of 25 people will be allowed at the stadium venue at any given time including staff.

