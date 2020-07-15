East Pennsboro school board approves 3-tiered reopening plan

East Pennsboro school board approves 3-tiered reopening plan

East Pennsboro Area School District reported that its school board on Tuesday approved a three-tiered reopening plan, which was discussed during a special meeting at the middle school gym to accommodate a larger crowd.

The plan has three levels of education that will be enacted in the fall based off a combination of guidance from the state Department of Health, state government officials and monitoring of specific conditions in the Enola and Camp Hill communities, according to the district.

The reopening levels range from 100% online distance learning, a 50% student split rotating between in-person and online learning, and 100% in-person learning. The district said it is planning increased measures for the last two levels to ensure the healthy and safety of students, faculty and staff.

Such guidance could include the use of disposable trays and plastic containers for food, use of only rectangular seating for lunches with students not allowed to sit across from one another, education on proper hygiene, prioritizing outdoor play during gym class, and restricting the use of water fountains with students encouraged to bring their own water bottles. The district will also stop swimming instruction at all possible levels of reopening, though the pool will be available for the swim team under athletic safety guidance.

The district noted that masks will also be required on the bus since social distancing is not possible, and there will be assigned seating to help with contact tracing efforts should there be a COVID-19 positive case.

The reopening plan was passed unanimously by the school board Tuesday, and details are on the district's website at epasd.org.

