Early notice of COVID-19 positives may rely on students, schools in Midstate school districts

"Cases are considered to be infectious beginning two days before onset of symptoms or two days before the date of the positive test result if the person did not have symptoms," Mumma said. "The cases are encouraged to utilize calendars, social media, etc., to remember where and who they were around during their infectious period."

Back in May, members of Penn State Health’s Contact Tracing Task Force reported that the time it takes to conduct contact tracing is highly dependent on how many people were in contact with a coronavirus-positive patient. At the time, Gov. Tom Wolf's shutdown order was in place for most of Pennsylvania, so there were only a few cases where people had contact with people outside of their household. Even then, however, the task force reported that contact tracing for about 300 patients led to quarantines, phone calls and follow-ups with another 550 people.

Despite some recently instituted, targeted restrictions, Pennsylvania remains mostly open and contact tracers will have more people to contact to track and inform them of possible exposure, though they will not name the person to whom they were exposed.

"From there, they (staff and volunteer contact tracers) monitor the contact or close contacts for any symptoms and check in if they need any further resources," Mumma said.