Early notice of COVID-19 positives may rely on students, schools in Midstate school districts

As Cumberland County school districts build plans for how they will reopen in the fall, they are already getting a practice run with COVID-19 positives among student athletes.
On Monday alone, there were four reported cases of the coronavirus among area athletes, three at Cedar Cliff High School and one at Shippensburg Area Senior High School.
The positive tests resulted in Cedar Cliff pulling its varsity and JV teams out of baseball summer leagues and suspending workouts for field hockey and boys soccer, while Shippensburg suspended workouts for the football team, as well as for the boys basketball team since they had been working out together.
In these cases, the school districts and athletic departments took swift action to help quarantine those who may have been exposed, a process helped along by the student athletes involved reporting their positive test results to coaches or other authorities at the schools.
It's that notification from the student or parent that could significantly cut the lag time in reporting a positive case to a school community.
Near the time when the pandemic first hit Pennsylvania in March, one of the few student cases to be reported before schools shut down happened in Cumberland Valley School District. A high school student tested positive on March 13, but the school didn't find out about the test until March 22 when the state Department of Health reached out.
At the time, the student's family had been working with the Department of Health, but CV school district officials said they didn't find about the positive test result until after the DOH completed contact tracing.
Since that time, however, the DOH said it has built up contact tracing capabilities across the state.
Health Deputy Press Secretary Maggi Mumma said that as of Wednesday morning there were 649 trained contact tracers across the state, including 130 community health nurses. Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine noted Wednesday that "we're working to increase that number every day and every week."
Generally, once someone tests positive for COVID-19 the test results are sent to the department's National Electronic Disease Surveillance System, Mumma said, and depending on where that person lives, the state's contact tracers will take on the task of tracking the virus or that duty will be given to a county or municipal health department.
Cumberland County does not have a county health department, so all contact tracing is conducted through the state. The DOH said it could not list how many contact tracers are currently available for the county.
Mumma said that within 24 hours of the department receiving a positive test report, public health staff will conduct an interview with the patient to get a list of people with whom they had close contact while infectious.
"Cases are considered to be infectious beginning two days before onset of symptoms or two days before the date of the positive test result if the person did not have symptoms," Mumma said. "The cases are encouraged to utilize calendars, social media, etc., to remember where and who they were around during their infectious period."
Back in May, members of Penn State Health’s Contact Tracing Task Force reported that the time it takes to conduct contact tracing is highly dependent on how many people were in contact with a coronavirus-positive patient. At the time, Gov. Tom Wolf's shutdown order was in place for most of Pennsylvania, so there were only a few cases where people had contact with people outside of their household. Even then, however, the task force reported that contact tracing for about 300 patients led to quarantines, phone calls and follow-ups with another 550 people.
Despite some recently instituted, targeted restrictions, Pennsylvania remains mostly open and contact tracers will have more people to contact to track and inform them of possible exposure, though they will not name the person to whom they were exposed.
"From there, they (staff and volunteer contact tracers) monitor the contact or close contacts for any symptoms and check in if they need any further resources," Mumma said.
Levine previously said that she believes the state has enough contact tracers in place to perform the duties given the current number of COVID-19 cases, but with cases rising, student athletes interacting and school reopenings on the horizon, contact tracing could become more intensive and take longer.
School districts may end up bearing the important role of being the first to notify parents and students, as well as taking action to address possible exposures.
"The health and safety of all our student-athletes is of utmost importance throughout the season," said Rhonda Fourhman, coordinator of community relations at West Shore School District. "Notification of possible exposure to any health risks continues to be an important step."
Mumma said the Department of Health will notify schools if a student or faculty member attended the school while infectious, but Fourhman said in the case of the student athletes on Monday, it was the school district that contacted the department to seek guidance on any steps that should be taken.
The school district, like others in the county, asks any staff member or athlete to stay home if they are sick and to notify the school immediately if there is a positive case.
With the report from the students' families, Fourhman said they notified all families and coaches associated with the affected athletic programs "out of an abundance of caution."
