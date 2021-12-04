Dunn takes over as president of Cumberland Valley School Board

At a reorganization meeting Thursday night, Cumberland Valley School Board members appointed Heather Dunn to serve as board president in the wake of Brian Drapp’s resignation from that position last month.

Dunn, whose current term as school director expires at the end of 2023, represents Monroe and Middlesex townships. She previously served as CV’s school board president from 2018 to 2020.

Also on Thursday, the Cumberland Valley School Board reappointed Greg Rausch as board vice president. Like Dunn, Rausch also represents Monroe and Middlesex townships. His term is set to expire at the end of 2025.

Michelle Nestor was appointed assistant board secretary for a first time on Thursday. Nestor, whose term expires at the end of 2023, represents Hampden Township. Michael Dieffenbach serves as the board’s nonelected recording secretary, as well as the school district’s business manager.

Drapp was the only school director who voted against both Dunn’s and Rausch’s appointments, while Jevon Ford abstained from voting on Dunn’s position. Nestor’s appointment was approved unanimously by the board.

Also, Cumberland Valley school directors re-elected in November’s general election were sworn in for new four-year terms Thursday by Cumberland County District Judge Katherine H. Silcox. Michael Gossert and Bud R.Shaffner will continue to represent Hampden Township on the board, while Drapp will continue to represent Silver Spring Township.

Rounding out Cumberland Valley’s newly reorganized school board are Jessica Silcox and Ford, Silver Spring Township, and Barbara Geistwhite, Monroe and Middlesex townships.

Superintendent David Christopher congratulated the school board’s new officers and thanked continuing members on Thursday.

“I believe we’re the only school district around here to have all nine of its board members come back this year,” he said.

District adds 15 positions

In its regular meeting Thursday, the Cumberland Valley School Board granted approved filling 15 additional professional positions for the 2022-23 school year “to support anticipated growth in enrollment” at the district’s elementary and secondary grade levels, as well as special education.

“We’re looking at wherever community growth is happening in the district. We’re expecting to see growth here to continue all over the board,” Michelle Zettlemoyer, CV’s director of human resources, said following Thursday’s board meeting.

Student numbers have continued to increase steadily throughout the district over the past five school years and isn’t projected to end soon. Current district enrollment totals around 9,840 students, an increase of 768 students, or 8.57%, since 2018-19.

The district has added a total of 163.8 new professional and support positions to its rosters since 2018-19, a 15% increase. During that same period, the district opened Winding Creek Elementary School in 2018-19, Mountain View Middle School in 2019-20, CV Virtual Academy in 2020-21, and CVVA and CV9 Academy this school year.

