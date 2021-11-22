Drapp steps down as Cumberland Valley School Board president

At Monday night's Cumberland Valley School Board meeting, Brian Drapp, announced that he is stepping down as president, effective immediately.

Drapp said he will remain on the school board “for the time being.”

Board vice president Greg Rausch acted as president for the remainder of Monday’s meeting. The board is expected to appoint a new president at a special reorganization meeting on Dec. 2.

Drapp, who represents Silver Spring Township on the board, is at the end of a four-year term that expires next month. He was re-elected for another four-year term as a CV school director on Nov. 2.

In his announcement Monday, Drapp said he served as board president in a time that was “difficult and full of challenges” for the district with a “primary objective” during the pandemic of “keeping students in class.”

Drapp also said that as a professional and Navy admiral, he has always strived for “transparency.”

“People have been saying that (Superintendent David) Christopher and Mr. Drapp are liars. Neither one of these gentlemen have lied to us,” school director Heather Dunn said Monday, alluding to recent allegations that Christopher and Drapp weren’t forthcoming in why the board adopted a virtual meeting format from Sept. 20 to Nov. 8.

District officials have said the reason for closing board meetings to the public was the refusal of some attendees to wear masks during a prior board meeting. At that time, Christopher said the switch was necessary to protect the public’s health and safety. Prior to that, a number of constituents had informed the district that they avoided commenting at meetings in-person for this reason.

Although meetings were closed to the general public onsite, constituents could address the board live via a Zoom meeting platform or by submitting written comments online through the district’s website.

Monday night’s meeting was CV’s first school board meeting to resume open public attendance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0