Draft budget for Carlisle school district calls for 2% real estate tax increase

Carlisle Area School Board last week reviewed a draft $100 million budget for 2022-2023 that includes a proposed 2% real estate tax increase.

With three months to go before final budget adoption, the latest version of the fiscal plan is showing a projected deficit of $3,270,500.

If approved, the tax hike would generate about $1,008,000 in revenue, Business Manager Jenna Kinsler said on March 3. She recommended the board combine that increase with a drawdown of $2,262,500 from savings.

“We are authorized to go up to 4.4%, but we are proposing just going to 2%,” said Bruce Clash, the board member who serves as finance committee chairman. He was referring to the maximum tax increase allowed under Act. 1.

Clash asked Kinsler to bring the budget back in early April and early May for “any new thinking, thoughts or tweaks” in the lead-up to preliminary approval scheduled for May 12.

A final budget could be presented to the board on June 9 followed by a board vote June 16 to adopt the fiscal plan effective July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.

As it stands now, total draft expenditures are projected at about $100,658,500 compared to draft revenues of about $97,388,000. Kinsler compiled a list that included the following cost drivers for 2022-2023:

• $3,885,000 in HVAC upgrades funded by COVID-19 relief funds

• $1,103,250 more for salaries and pension benefits based on a 3.1% salary hike.

• $657,000 more for special education tuition

• $550,000 for additional staff

• $400,000 to account for salary adjustments for support staff and such Act 93 positions as building principals, department chairs and central office staff

In other action, board members March 3 reviewed a proposal calling for no increase in school lunch and breakfast prices for the 2022-2023. The board may vote on this proposal as early as the next meeting scheduled for next Thursday, March 17, at 7 p.m.

Starting in 2020-2021 and continuing this year, the district was able to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students under the Seamless Summer Option, Kinsler said. “As far as I know, the free meals will not continue [in 2022-2023]. We will go back to the national program where families apply for free or reduced-price meals. There will be clear communications to families over the summer on how this process will roll out.”

The return to the national program will be a shock to families that had school meals provided for free the last two years during the pandemic, Clash said. “We have some reserves in the food service account. Despite the cost of food being more, we can absorb it.”

Under the proposal, school lunch prices will remian at $3.10 for student and $4.20 for adult while school breakfast prices will remain at $1.95 for student and $2.65 for adult. Milk will be priced at 75 cents.

At the end of May 2020, about 45% of district students qualified for free or reduced status under the federal program.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

